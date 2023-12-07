Pokemon Scarlet & Violet adds festive Mass Outbreaks for the Holidays

To celebrate the release of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Indigo Disk expansion, there will be festive Mass Outbreaks appearing across Paldea.

The Pokemon Company has released the final trailer for Scarlet & Violet’s Indigo Disk expansion, which is set to release on December 14, 2023.

Along with confirmation of returning Legendaries, new 7-star Legendary Raids, and more, fans were also treated to some festive Holiday news.

To celebrate the release of the Indigo Disk expansion, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet with host a variety of Holiday-themed Mass Outbreaks, featuring Pokemon like Litwick, Flabebe, and more.

Article continues after ad

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet to host festive Mass Outbreaks

These Mass Outbreaks will begin on Thursday, December 14, 2023, and will run until Thursday, December 21, 2023, at 5:59 PM CST / 6:59 PM EST / 3:59 PM PST.

Article continues after ad

As for what Pokemon trainers can look forward to, different Pokemon will appear in each area of Scarlet & Violet’s map.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Fans can expect to find Flabebe outbreaks across the Paldea region, Litwick in Kitakami, and Gen 8’s Milcery around the Blueberry Academy’s Terarium.

The Pokemon Company

As with other Mass Outbreaks, these festive outbreaks will have an increased chance of spawning Shinies, so those looking to catch a rare Flabebe, Litwick, or Milcery should be on the lookout.

Article continues after ad

Additionally, according to the blog post, all trainers have to do to participate in these specific Mass Outbreaks is download the latest update for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Article continues after ad

Should players not have the DLC expansions they will still be able to encounter Flabebe’s Mass Outbreak around Paldea, though they will not have access to either Kitakami or the Blueberry Academy.

It won’t be much longer until Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s second DLC expansion, the Indigo Disk, is released. Until then, stay tuned for more of our Pokemon Scarlet & Violet coverage in the lead-up to release.