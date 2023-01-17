Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC rumors and leaks explained

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC is something that many fans are hoping for, but what do we know about it so far? Does it even exist? We’ve rounded up all the rumors and leaks right here.

Now that Pokemon Scarlet & Violet have been out in the wild for a few months, and many players (including us) have completed the main story, it’s time to start thinking about what’s coming next.

Given that Pokemon Sword & Shield received two DLC packs during the year after it was released, can we expect Pokemon Scarlet & Violet to follow suit in 2023? Here are all of the teasers and rumors so far.

Contents

The Pokemon Company

Has Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC been announced yet?

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC has not been announced yet, so it’s best to keep your expectations low just in case it doesn’t end up happening.

Having said that, there are quite a few teasers hidden within the base games that hint at extra content being added in the future, including two new Paradox Pokemon and potentially another Legendary.

Of course, there’s always a chance that Scarlet & Violet could get a third entry instead, like Diamond & Pearl being followed up with Platinum, or there could be no extra content planned at all!

Given the success of Pokemon Sword & Shield’s Expansion Pass, though, the DLC route does seem the most likely option at this point.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC teasers: More Paradox Pokemon

The biggest hints at potential Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC can be found within the base games by visiting the Academy’s reception area and browsing through either the Scarlet Book or the Violet Book, depending on which version of the game you own.

The Pokemon Company

While a lot of the content in these books simply provides some back story and additional lore for Area Zero, also known as the Great Crater of Paldea, there’s one section of the book that stands out, and that’s the ‘An Imagined Pokemon’ pages.

If you select this page in the Scarlet Book, you’ll see a drawing of an unreleased Paradox Pokemon that appears to blend elements of all three Legendary Beasts from Pokemon Gold & Silver (Suicune, Entei, and Raikou) into one creature.

The Pokemon Company

If you select this page in the Violet Book instead, you’ll get a drawing of an unreleased Paradox Pokemon that blends aspects of the Swords of Justice Legendaries from Pokemon Black & White (Virizion, Terrakion, and Cobalion) into one creature.

The Pokemon Company

It could be the case that these sketches are simply meant to be fun easter eggs, especially as the text says they came from an “artist’s imagination” rather than being a ‘real’ Pokemon they saw in the wild.

However, it’s worth pointing out that Pokemon games have teased upcoming creatures through in-game texts before, such as the book in Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl which hinted at Hisuian Qwilfish appearing in Legends Arceus.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC rumors: A third Legendary?

While Koraidon and Miraidon were the stars of the show as box art Legendaries for Scarlet & Violet, there’s another teaser in the base games that could point towards a third Legendary coming soon.

If you check out the section in the Scarlet Book or Violet Book named ‘A Disk Pokemon?’ you’ll see a sketch of a strange-looking creature that many fans have assumed is another Legendary Pokemon.

The Pokemon Company

The text in this section reads: “While separated from the research team in the crater’s depths, I found a strange… entity. Whether it was a Pokemon, or even alive at all, I know not.

“It bore a shell with layers of overlapping hexagons, and gleamed brighter still than gemstone. Viewed as a whole, it resembled a mysterious, brilliant disk.”

Some fans have speculated that this drawing could depict a Pokemon hatching from an egg. Others have highlighted the similarity between the hexagonal shell and the time machine that appears in Area Zero.

Will there be Ultra Beasts in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC?

When players catch all 400 Pokemon and complete their Pokedex in Scarlet & Violet, they’re given a Beast Ball as a reward, which is strange considering there aren’t any Ultra Beasts to catch in the game.

This has (naturally) led to many fans speculating that Ultra Beasts could appear in future DLC. Could this also tie the Paldea region in with Sun & Moon’s Alola region, where Ultra Beasts first spawned?

As we said earlier, these teasers might end up being simply fun easter eggs that don’t have anything to do with any potential DLC. But we’re keeping our fingers crossed that more content is on the way soon.

