Pokemon Diamond & Pearl remakes hint at new Hisuian form in Legends Arceus

A library book in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl seems to have teased a Hisuian form for Qwilfish, as well as some other possible Pokemon Legends Arceus details.

While its gameplay may be very different, Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl has a lot in common with the upcoming Pokemon Legends Arceus when it comes to setting. Now, the remakes may have given us our first clue to the connections between both games and a possible new form for Qwilfish.

In the Sinnoh region’s Canalave Library, a mysterious book delves into a Pokemon Legend which may have several implications for Pokemon Legends Arceus. The book is also a new addition to Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, not being included in the original games.

While this may not mean much, the content has been added deliberately by Game Freak, so there must be some reason behind this.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl teasing Hisuian form for Qwilfish?

The book tells the following tale: “Once upon a time in the East Sea, there was a Pokémon known as the prince. A brave human asked Pokémon living in the sea to let them see the prince.

“Mantyke, Buizel, and a Qwilfish with huge spikes acknowledged the human’s bravery and joined them. Together, they set off in a boat over the sunset-streaked sea, sailing through the ocean gate stretched over the waves. News of this reached the ears of the prince, who went to meet the brave little party at the Seaside Hollow.”

The description of Qwilfish is interesting, as it says the Pokemon is equipped “with huge spikes” suggesting that Pokemon Legends Arceus may feature a new Hisuian form for Qwilfish. The Pokemon is already spikey, but these are rather small in its current form.

This would also line up with recent hints from Pokemon leakers, who have teased that a new version of Qwilfish – whether that’s a Hisuian form or a new evolution – will feature in Legends Arceus.

Pokemon Legends Arceus: Sea Prince

The Seaside Hollow could also be a location we explore in Legends Arceus, and some fans think the “prince” in the story is the mythical Pokemon Manaphy. This is because, in the ninth Pokemon movie, Manaphy was also considered the Prince of the Sea.

Pokemon Legends Arceus is set several hundred years before Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, during a time when people and Pokemon were first starting to get to know each other.

It makes sense for the game to explore these legends and for Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl to begin teasing them, especially when Manaphy is a Mythical Pokemon that originates in the region both games are set in.

As always, it’s best to take these rumors with a pinch of salt until we learn more about Pokemon Legends Arceus. However, as the game is releasing so soon after Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, connections between both games are expected.

Pokemon Legends Arceus will be released on January 28, 2022, but if you can’t wait until then, check out what we thought of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl in our review.