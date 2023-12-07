Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Blueberry Quests explained & how to complete them

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Indigo Disk expansion introduced a new quest system, called Blueberry Quests. Here’s how they work and how to complete them.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet has released the final trailer ahead of the Indigo Disk expansion’s December 14, 2023 release date.

Through that trailer, fans learned about a bunch of new content coming to Scarlet & Violet through this second DLC wave, including special Holiday Mass Outbreaks, full flying with Koraidon or Miraidon, and much more.

Among the new content players can explore in the Indigo Disk’s Blueberry Academy is the new quest system called Blueberry Quests. So, here’s everything fans need to know about these new quests and how to complete them.

What are Blueberry Quests in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet?

According to the official Pokemon Scarlet & Violet website, trainers can take on Blueberry Quests, also known as BBQs, as extracurricular activities at Blueberry Academy.

Similar to other JRPGs, BBQs are essentially quests that task players with completing various objectives.

Completing BBQs will earn players Blueberry Points, or BP, which is a special currency used at Blueberry Academy’s school store and cafeteria. Additionally, trainers can use BP to add features to the clubroom and invite other trainers to the academy, like Gym Leaders and rivals.

Those playing multiplayer will also be able to take on and complete BBQs with a group of friends.

How to complete BBQs in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

The official website shows example BBQs such as, “Successfully sneak up on 1 Pokemon and surprise them with a battle,” or “Catch the Pokemon that matches the silhouette you’ve been given.”

BBQs can be checked and completed through their own dedicated menu, and players will receive a specific number of BP that varies with each quest. It also seems as though fans will be able to track active BBQs to help complete them faster.

At the time of writing, it’s still unclear when players will unlock the ability to take on BBQs during the Indigo Disk. We will update this guide with more info when the DLC expansion is fully released.

And that’s everything we currently know about completing Blueberry Quests in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Indigo Disk expansion! For more Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides, check out the links below:

