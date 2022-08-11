Pokemon Go World Championship event 2022: Dates & Times, Worlds Pikachu, avatar items

Niantic has just announced the next Pokemon Go event, and it involves the upcoming World Championship event. Here’s everything we know about it.

The 2022 Pokemon World Championships begin on August 18, 2022, with players around the world competing for the top prize in TCG, VGC, Unite, and Pokemon Go.

Alongside the prestigious event, Niantic has just announced a worldwide Pokemon Go event that will bring players the chance to catch the latest costumed Pikachu. Trainers will be able to customize their avatar with new event-exclusive items as well.

Here’s everything we know about the Pokemon Go 2022 World Championship worldwide event.

The PoGo World Championship event begins on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at 10 am, and will end on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at 8 pm local time.

Pokemon Go World Championship Timed Research rewards

The 2022 World Championship Pikachu Costume makes its way into Pokemon Go in raids, Field Research, and Timed Research.

Also in the events Timed Research, trainers will be able to receive an Elite Fast TM and Elite Charged TM.

Pokemon Go World Championship event bonuses

The event will also give trainers a variety of bonuses:

2022 Worlds Avatar Tee will be distributed via a code during the World Championship stream, as well as the game’s social media channels

Challengers with teams inspired by the Pokemon Go Regional Championship winners will appear on Pokestops

3x Stardust from Go Battle League rewards

Maximum of 50 Go Battle League battles per day

Evolve Rhydon to get a Rhyperio r that knows the Charged Attack Rock Wrecker .

to get a r that knows the Charged Attack . Evolve Haunter to get a Gengar that knows the Charged Attack Shadow Punch.

to get a that knows the Charged Attack Evolve Magikarp to get a Gyarados that knows the Charged Attack Aqua Tail.

to get a that knows the Charged Attack Evolve Metang to get a Metagross that knows the Charged Attack Meteor Mash.

to get a that knows the Charged Attack Evolve Fletchinder to get a Talonflame that knows the Fast Attack Incinerate.

Pokemon Go World Championship event Wild Encounters

The following Pokemon will spawn in the wild during the event:

Nidoran*

Mankey*

Machop*

Mudkip*

Sableye*

Meditite*

Swablu*

Spheal*

Croagunk*

Dewpider

Scraggy

Galarian Stunfisk

Pokemon marked with * may appear as shiny

Pokemon Go World Championship event raid encounters

Here are the Pokemon that will spawn in raids during the event:

One-Star Raids:

World Championships 2022 Pikachu*

Galarian Farfetch’d*

Marill*

Barboach*

Timburr*

Scraggy

Three-Star Raids:

Primeape

Lickitung*

Skarmory*

Five-Star Raids:

Zacian

Zamazenta

Mega Raids:

Mega Slowbro

Pokemon marked with * may appear as shiny

Pokemon Go World Championship event Field Research encounters

The following Pokemon will spawn during the event:

Bulbasaur*

Gastly*

Rhyhorn*

Magikarp*

Chikorita*

Mudkip*

Galarian Zigzagoon*

Beldum*

Galarian Stunfisk*

Fletchling*

Pokemon marked with * may appear as shiny

Pokemon Go World Championship event avatar items

Celebrating the 2022 Pokemon World Championships Galar theme, Pokemon Go will feature four Galar-inspired avatar items in the shop.

Dragon-type Sport Top

Dragon-type Sport Shorts

Dark-type Sport Top

Dark-type Sport Shorts

