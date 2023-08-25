EsportsPokemon

All Pokemon Regional & International Championship events for 2024

Pokemon Regional and International championshipsPlay! Pokemon

The Pokemon Company has revealed all Regional and International Championship events taking place during the 2024 Play! Pokemon season, and we’ve got them all here in one place.

Every year, the Play! Pokemon competitive season ends with the annual World Championship event and begins as soon as the Worlds Closing Ceremony concludes.

The 2023 Pokemon World Championship event concluded on August 13, 2023, which means the Play! Pokemon 2024 season has begun and The Pokemon Company has revealed the schedule for both Regional and International Championships.

Here’s everything we know about them, including where the events are located and when they’ll take place.

Pokemon Go regionals logo on top of blurred paldea backgroundThe Pokemon Company

Pokemon Regional Championships dates & locations

Play! Pokemon has revealed the dates and locations for Regional Championship events in the US, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and Oceania.

All dates are subject to change, and we’ll update this article if anything does need adjusted.

Pokemon Regional Championships in US and Canada

DatesLocationGames
Sept. 8–10, 2023David L. Lawrence Convention Center Halls B & C
1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd
Pittsburgh, PA 15222, USA		TCG, VGC, GO
Oct. 6–8, 2023Peoria Civic Center
201 SW Jefferson Ave
Peoria, IL 61602, USA		TCG, VGC, GO
Oct. 13–15, 2023SAFE Credit Union Convention Center
1401 K St
Sacramento, CA 95814, USA		TCG, VGC, GO
Oct. 27–29, 2023Enercare Centre
100 Princes’ Blvd, Toronto, ON M6K 3C3, Canada		TCG, VGC, GO
Dec. 15–17, 2023Henry B. González Convention Center
900 E Market St
San Antonio, TX 78205, USA		TCG, VGC, GO
Jan. 5–7, 2024Oregon Convention Center
777 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Portland, OR 97232, USA		TCG, VGC, GO
Jan. 19–21, 2024Charlotte Convention Center
501 S College St
Charlotte, NC 28202, USA		TCG, VGC, GO
Feb. 2–4, 2024Knoxville Convention Center
701 Henley St
Knoxville, TN 37902, USA		TCG, VGC, GO
Mar. 22–24, 2024Vancouver Convention Centre
1055 Canada Pl
Vancouver, BC V6C 0C3, Canada		TCG, VGC, GO
Apr. 12–14, 2024Orange County Convention Center
9800 International Drive
Orlando, FL 32819, USA		TCG, VGC, GO
May 3–5, 2024Indiana Convention Center
100 S Capitol Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46225, USA		TCG, VGC, GO
May 24–26, 2024Los Angeles Convention Center
1201 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015, USA		TCG, VGC, GO

Pokemon Regional Championships in Europe

DatesLocationGames
Oct. 21–22, 2023Lille Grand Palais
1 Bd des Cités Unies
59777 Lille, France		TCG, VGC, GO
Nov. 25–26, 2023Amberexpo
Żaglowa 11
80-560 Gdańsk, Poland		TCG, VGC, GO
Dec. 9–10, 2023ICS International Congress Center Stuttgart
Landesmesse Stuttgart GmbH, Messepiazza 1
70629 Stuttgart, Germany		TCG, VGC, GO
Jan. 27–28, 2024ACC Liverpool
King’s Dock, Port of Liverpool, Kings Dock St
Liverpool L3 4FP, UK		TCG, VGC, GO
Feb. 10–11, 2024Westfalenhallen
Rheinlanddamm 200
44139 Dortmund, Germany		TCG, VGC, GO

Pokemon Regional Championships in Latin America

DatesLocationGames
Sept. 23–24, 2023Expotrade Convention Center
Rodovia Deputado Leopoldo Jacomel, 10454 – Vila Amelia
Pinhais – PR
83320-005, Brazil		TCG, VGC, GO

Pokemon Regional Championships in Oceania

DatesLocationGames
Nov. 25–26, 2023Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre
Glenelg St, South Brisbane QLD 4101		TCG, VGC, GO
Feb. 17–18, 2024Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre
1 Convention Centre Pl
South Wharf, VIC 3006		TCG, VGC, GO
Apr. 13–14, 2024Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre
21 Mounts Bay Rd
Perth, WA 6000		TCG, VGC, GO

Pokemon International Championships dates & locations

Play! Pokemon has also revealed the International Championship events for the 2024 season, although an event for the Oceania rating zone has yet to be announced.

DatesLocationEvent
Nov. 17–19, 2023Expo Center Norte – Pavilhão Amarelo
Av. Otto Baumgart​
1000 – Vila Guilherme​
São Paulo – SP, 02049-000​, Brazil		LAIC
April 5–7, 2024ExCeL Center London
1 Western Gateway​
London E16 1XL, United Kingdom		EUIC
June 7–9, 2024Ernest N. Morial Convention Center
900 Convention Center Blvd.
New Orleans, LA 70130		NAIC

That’s everything we know about the upcoming events so far. For more news and other Pokemon stories, head over to check out our coverage.

