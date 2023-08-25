All Pokemon Regional & International Championship events for 2024

The Pokemon Company has revealed all Regional and International Championship events taking place during the 2024 Play! Pokemon season, and we’ve got them all here in one place.

Every year, the Play! Pokemon competitive season ends with the annual World Championship event and begins as soon as the Worlds Closing Ceremony concludes.

The 2023 Pokemon World Championship event concluded on August 13, 2023, which means the Play! Pokemon 2024 season has begun and The Pokemon Company has revealed the schedule for both Regional and International Championships.

Here’s everything we know about them, including where the events are located and when they’ll take place.

The Pokemon Company

Play! Pokemon has revealed the dates and locations for Regional Championship events in the US, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and Oceania.

All dates are subject to change, and we’ll update this article if anything does need adjusted.

Pokemon Regional Championships in US and Canada

Dates Location Games Sept. 8–10, 2023 David L. Lawrence Convention Center Halls B & C

1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd

Pittsburgh, PA 15222, USA TCG, VGC, GO Oct. 6–8, 2023 Peoria Civic Center

201 SW Jefferson Ave

Peoria, IL 61602, USA TCG, VGC, GO Oct. 13–15, 2023 SAFE Credit Union Convention Center

1401 K St

Sacramento, CA 95814, USA TCG, VGC, GO Oct. 27–29, 2023 Enercare Centre

100 Princes’ Blvd, Toronto, ON M6K 3C3, Canada TCG, VGC, GO Dec. 15–17, 2023 Henry B. González Convention Center

900 E Market St

San Antonio, TX 78205, USA TCG, VGC, GO Jan. 5–7, 2024 Oregon Convention Center

777 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd

Portland, OR 97232, USA TCG, VGC, GO Jan. 19–21, 2024 Charlotte Convention Center

501 S College St

Charlotte, NC 28202, USA TCG, VGC, GO Feb. 2–4, 2024 Knoxville Convention Center

701 Henley St

Knoxville, TN 37902, USA TCG, VGC, GO Mar. 22–24, 2024 Vancouver Convention Centre

1055 Canada Pl

Vancouver, BC V6C 0C3, Canada TCG, VGC, GO Apr. 12–14, 2024 Orange County Convention Center

9800 International Drive

Orlando, FL 32819, USA TCG, VGC, GO May 3–5, 2024 Indiana Convention Center

100 S Capitol Ave

Indianapolis, IN 46225, USA TCG, VGC, GO May 24–26, 2024 Los Angeles Convention Center

1201 S Figueroa St

Los Angeles, CA 90015, USA TCG, VGC, GO

Pokemon Regional Championships in Europe

Dates Location Games Oct. 21–22, 2023 Lille Grand Palais

1 Bd des Cités Unies

59777 Lille, France TCG, VGC, GO Nov. 25–26, 2023 Amberexpo

Żaglowa 11

80-560 Gdańsk, Poland TCG, VGC, GO Dec. 9–10, 2023 ICS International Congress Center Stuttgart

Landesmesse Stuttgart GmbH, Messepiazza 1

70629 Stuttgart, Germany TCG, VGC, GO Jan. 27–28, 2024 ACC Liverpool

King’s Dock, Port of Liverpool, Kings Dock St

Liverpool L3 4FP, UK TCG, VGC, GO Feb. 10–11, 2024 Westfalenhallen

Rheinlanddamm 200

44139 Dortmund, Germany TCG, VGC, GO

Pokemon Regional Championships in Latin America

Dates Location Games Sept. 23–24, 2023 Expotrade Convention Center

Rodovia Deputado Leopoldo Jacomel, 10454 – Vila Amelia

Pinhais – PR

83320-005, Brazil TCG, VGC, GO

Pokemon Regional Championships in Oceania

Dates Location Games Nov. 25–26, 2023 Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre

Glenelg St, South Brisbane QLD 4101 TCG, VGC, GO Feb. 17–18, 2024 Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre

1 Convention Centre Pl

South Wharf, VIC 3006 TCG, VGC, GO Apr. 13–14, 2024 Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre

21 Mounts Bay Rd

Perth, WA 6000 TCG, VGC, GO

Play! Pokemon has also revealed the International Championship events for the 2024 season, although an event for the Oceania rating zone has yet to be announced.

Dates Location Event Nov. 17–19, 2023 Expo Center Norte – Pavilhão Amarelo

Av. Otto Baumgart​

1000 – Vila Guilherme​

São Paulo – SP, 02049-000​, Brazil LAIC April 5–7, 2024 ExCeL Center London

1 Western Gateway​

London E16 1XL, United Kingdom EUIC June 7–9, 2024 Ernest N. Morial Convention Center

900 Convention Center Blvd.

New Orleans, LA 70130 NAIC

