All Pokemon Regional & International Championship events for 2024
The Pokemon Company has revealed all Regional and International Championship events taking place during the 2024 Play! Pokemon season, and we’ve got them all here in one place.
Every year, the Play! Pokemon competitive season ends with the annual World Championship event and begins as soon as the Worlds Closing Ceremony concludes.
The 2023 Pokemon World Championship event concluded on August 13, 2023, which means the Play! Pokemon 2024 season has begun and The Pokemon Company has revealed the schedule for both Regional and International Championships.
Here’s everything we know about them, including where the events are located and when they’ll take place.
Pokemon Regional Championships dates & locations
Play! Pokemon has revealed the dates and locations for Regional Championship events in the US, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and Oceania.
All dates are subject to change, and we’ll update this article if anything does need adjusted.
Pokemon Regional Championships in US and Canada
|Dates
|Location
|Games
|Sept. 8–10, 2023
|David L. Lawrence Convention Center Halls B & C
1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd
Pittsburgh, PA 15222, USA
|TCG, VGC, GO
|Oct. 6–8, 2023
|Peoria Civic Center
201 SW Jefferson Ave
Peoria, IL 61602, USA
|TCG, VGC, GO
|Oct. 13–15, 2023
|SAFE Credit Union Convention Center
1401 K St
Sacramento, CA 95814, USA
|TCG, VGC, GO
|Oct. 27–29, 2023
|Enercare Centre
100 Princes’ Blvd, Toronto, ON M6K 3C3, Canada
|TCG, VGC, GO
|Dec. 15–17, 2023
|Henry B. González Convention Center
900 E Market St
San Antonio, TX 78205, USA
|TCG, VGC, GO
|Jan. 5–7, 2024
|Oregon Convention Center
777 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Portland, OR 97232, USA
|TCG, VGC, GO
|Jan. 19–21, 2024
|Charlotte Convention Center
501 S College St
Charlotte, NC 28202, USA
|TCG, VGC, GO
|Feb. 2–4, 2024
|Knoxville Convention Center
701 Henley St
Knoxville, TN 37902, USA
|TCG, VGC, GO
|Mar. 22–24, 2024
|Vancouver Convention Centre
1055 Canada Pl
Vancouver, BC V6C 0C3, Canada
|TCG, VGC, GO
|Apr. 12–14, 2024
|Orange County Convention Center
9800 International Drive
Orlando, FL 32819, USA
|TCG, VGC, GO
|May 3–5, 2024
|Indiana Convention Center
100 S Capitol Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46225, USA
|TCG, VGC, GO
|May 24–26, 2024
|Los Angeles Convention Center
1201 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015, USA
|TCG, VGC, GO
Pokemon Regional Championships in Europe
|Dates
|Location
|Games
|Oct. 21–22, 2023
|Lille Grand Palais
1 Bd des Cités Unies
59777 Lille, France
|TCG, VGC, GO
|Nov. 25–26, 2023
|Amberexpo
Żaglowa 11
80-560 Gdańsk, Poland
|TCG, VGC, GO
|Dec. 9–10, 2023
|ICS International Congress Center Stuttgart
Landesmesse Stuttgart GmbH, Messepiazza 1
70629 Stuttgart, Germany
|TCG, VGC, GO
|Jan. 27–28, 2024
|ACC Liverpool
King’s Dock, Port of Liverpool, Kings Dock St
Liverpool L3 4FP, UK
|TCG, VGC, GO
|Feb. 10–11, 2024
|Westfalenhallen
Rheinlanddamm 200
44139 Dortmund, Germany
|TCG, VGC, GO
Pokemon Regional Championships in Latin America
|Dates
|Location
|Games
|Sept. 23–24, 2023
|Expotrade Convention Center
Rodovia Deputado Leopoldo Jacomel, 10454 – Vila Amelia
Pinhais – PR
83320-005, Brazil
|TCG, VGC, GO
Pokemon Regional Championships in Oceania
|Dates
|Location
|Games
|Nov. 25–26, 2023
|Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre
Glenelg St, South Brisbane QLD 4101
|TCG, VGC, GO
|Feb. 17–18, 2024
|Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre
1 Convention Centre Pl
South Wharf, VIC 3006
|TCG, VGC, GO
|Apr. 13–14, 2024
|Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre
21 Mounts Bay Rd
Perth, WA 6000
|TCG, VGC, GO
Pokemon International Championships dates & locations
Play! Pokemon has also revealed the International Championship events for the 2024 season, although an event for the Oceania rating zone has yet to be announced.
|Dates
|Location
|Event
|Nov. 17–19, 2023
|Expo Center Norte – Pavilhão Amarelo
Av. Otto Baumgart
1000 – Vila Guilherme
São Paulo – SP, 02049-000, Brazil
|LAIC
|April 5–7, 2024
|ExCeL Center London
1 Western Gateway
London E16 1XL, United Kingdom
|EUIC
|June 7–9, 2024
|Ernest N. Morial Convention Center
900 Convention Center Blvd.
New Orleans, LA 70130
|NAIC
That’s everything we know about the upcoming events so far. For more news and other Pokemon stories, head over to check out our coverage.