Limited Pokemon 2024 World Championship merch met with hype and heartache

The Pikachu is out of the bag, as The Pokemon Company has unveiled new and exclusive merch items that players can expect to find when exploring the Pokemon World Championships 2024.

Top Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, Pokemon Go, and Pokemon TCG players will compete for the crown and the opportunity to be named the best player in the world. Well, until Worlds 2025 that is.

This year’s event is taking place in Honolulu, and much like previous competitions there will be a Pokemon Center popping up at the venue as well. These normally have exclusive plush and other items never sold anywhere else, and now we have an idea of what to expect.

Among the bevy of beautiful new toys for collectors to try to nab (via IGN), there are some Honolulu/Hawaii-themed items like Pikachu in a scuba outfit, a Riolu in a wetsuit with an underwater camera, and even an Azumarill with a traditional Hawaiian plumeria.

The Pokemon Company

It’s not all cuddly creatures though, as there are also backpacks, card holders, and even a ukulele adorned with Pokemon patterns and the emblem of this year’s competitions.

IGN shared the news on social media, and fans were quick to praise the latest releases, as well as mourn the fact they will not be readily available worldwide. One comment says, “Actually super cool, wish I could get some of those deck boxes.”

The Pokemon Company

Another person replied under the post, adding, “That’s super cute I’m ready.” While another person points out the details on display, explaining, “Even Pikachu’s paw pads have electric patterns. So cute.”

In a statement to IGN, the idea behind the merch was explained by Cindy Ruppenthal, senior director of Pokémon Center, as she commented, “This year’s unique items and motifs draw from the vibrant marine life and lush flora of Hawai’i, embodying the spirit and beauty of the islands.”

Adding to this, she expands on the idea behind both the merch and the store itself, saying, “The pop-up store’s design as well as the Worlds product line reminds fans to make the most of this amazing location.”

If you can’t make it to Honolulu next month but still want to participate in other exciting opportunities, be sure to check out our guide to upcoming Pokemon Go events and all the news on the next English TCG expansion Shrouded Fable.