How to watch Pokemon World Championship 2022: Dates, streams, games, results

The Pokemon World Championship 2022 has begun in London and is hosting a large variety of competitive Pokemon games — so here’s everything you need to know to watch it live, including dates, live stream links, game schedules, and much more.

The Pokemon World Championship 2022 is finally underway at the ExCel London convention center, with thousands of players from across the world gathering to compete in a variety of competitive Pokemon tournaments.

Fans can watch the event live around the world with the stream below and stay up to date on the competition results.

This story is being updated live as the event unfolds…

Contents

Matches, rounds & winners

Winners from across the bracket will be added here when the action comes to an end, each day.

Day 3 Standings

TCG Masters:

Top 4 ongoing…

1st place – Daichi Shimada (JP) – In Finals match

2nd place – James Cox (AU) – playing the winner of Skubal vs. Ishiyama

Playing for 3rd/4th – Ondrej Skubal (CZ)

Playing for 3rd/4th – Ryota Ishiyama (JP)

VGC Masters:

Top 4 ongoing…

1st place – Eduardo “EmbC” Cunha (PT) – In Finals match

2nd place – Guillermo “KastyTP” Castilla Diaz (ES) – In Finals match

Playing for 3rd/4th – James “Jamesspeed1” Baek (NA)

Playing for 3rd/4th – Paul “pwny person” Chua (NA)

Pokemon Go Masters:

Final Results:

1st place – DancingRob (GE) – $10,000

2nd place – godanhada (KR) – $7,500

3rd place – CrescentAngels (JP) – $5,000

4th place – LurganRocket (IE) – $4,000

Pokken Tournament DX:

Final Results:

1st place – Shadowcat (NA) – $6,000

2nd place – Mewtater (NA) – $4,000

3rd place – M2Cloud (GE) – $3,000

4th place – Potetin (JP) – $2,000

Pokemon UNITE:

Final Results:

1st place team – BLVKHVND (NA) – $100,000

2nd place team – Nouns Esports (EU) – $75,000

3rd place team – Renaissance (IN) – $65,000

4th place team – T2 (JP) – $60,000

Pokemon World Championship 2022 schedule

The Pokemon Company

The Pokemon World Championship 2022 in London began on August 18, 2022, at 9 AM BST, and will conclude on August 21, 2022.

The TCG and VGC competitions began at 9:45 AM BST on August 18, 2022.

A rundown of the full event schedule for the TCG and VGC competition can be found here or in the images below:

The Pokemon Company The schedule for the TCG competition.

The Pokemon Company The schedule for the TCG completion on August 20, 2022.

The Pokemon Company The schedule for VGC from August 18–19, 2022.

The Pokemon Company The schedule for VGC on August 20, 2022.

The Pokemon Company The schedule for both TCG and VGC Finals on Sunday, August 21, 2022.

Fans looking to watch the Pokken Tournament DX Masters and Senior Division tournament can find the schedule on the site as well.

Those looking for Pokemon Go’s Master and Senior Division competition and the Pokemon Unite tournament can find that info under the appropriate tabs as well.

Pokemon World Championship 2022 stream

Players can turn into the Pokemon World Championship live by visiting Pokemon’s official Twitch channel for full coverage of the event across each day.

Players looking to watch specific competitions can find each game’s respective stream link below:

Those interested in watching the brand new Pokemon Unite Championship can do so through Pokemon Unite’s official website here.

Every game competition

Additionally, the Pokemon Sword & Shield VGC tournament is now underway. The tournament began with Swiss pools and will move onto single-elimination brackets on Saturday, August 20, 2022.

Similar to the VGC competition, the TCG championship tournament is currently underway in a Swiss pools format, eventually moving onto single-elimination.

Game Freak / The Pokemon Company

Pokken Tournament DX will make a return to the Pokemon World Championship on Friday, August 19, 2022. The competition will progress through double-elimination brackets with both a Senior and Masters Division.

Finally, for the first time ever Pokemon is hosting Championships for both Pokemon Go and Pokemon Unite, both of which will begin on Friday, August 19, 2022.

Free gift codes & Pokemon Go research quest

The Pokemon Company is offering free codes for various Pokemon games to celebrate the Pokemon World Championship 2022 event.

Interested trainers can find out how to receive a free Victini in Pokemon Sword & Shield through our helpful guide here.

Niantic Pokemon Go made its competitive debut during the Pokemon World Championship 2022.

Additionally, Pokemon Go players can take on an exclusive Timed Research quest during the World Championship. For more details, fans can check out our extensive guide here.

And that’s everything trainers need to know about the Pokemon World Championship 2022 hosted in London!