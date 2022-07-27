How to get Hisuian Sneasel & evolve it into Sneasler in Pokemon Go

Daniel Megarry . Last updated: Jul 27, 2022

Hisuian Sneasel and its evolution Sneasler are making their long-awaited Pokemon Go debut, but how do you evolve them? And can they be Shiny? Let’s find out.

The brand new Hisuian Discoveries event is introducing even more Hisuain forms into Pokemon Go, including the Poison/Fighting-type Hisuian Sneasler and its evolution Sneasler.

There’s a specific method you’ll need to follow to catch a Hisuian Sneasel, and an even more time-consuming method to evolve it into Sneasler, so we’ve got all the details you need below.

Niantic

How to get Hisuian Sneasel in Pokemon Go

The only way to get Hisuian Sneasel in Pokemon Go is to hatch it from a 7km Egg during the Hisuian Discoveries event, which runs from July 27 at 10am until August 3 at 8pm local time.

You can get 7km Eggs by opening Gifts from Friends as long as you have space for one. Remember that there are multiple Pokemon in 7km Eggs so it’s never guaranteed you’ll hatch a Hisuian Sneasel.

It’s unknown whether Hisuian Sneasel will remain in the 7km Egg Pool once this event ends, or whether it will disappear until a future event, so it’s a good idea to get one now while you can!

Niantic

How to evolve Hisuian Sneasel into Sneasler in Pokemon Go

Hisuian Sneasel can evolve into Sneasler during the daytime with 100 Candy. You’ll also need to set it as your Buddy and walk 7km before it can evolve, making this quite a tricky evolution process.

If you’re struggling to collect enough Candy, you can set Hisuian Sneasel as your Buddy and play with it, feed it Berries, and walk with it so that it can find Candy while you’re out and about exploring.

Remember that Hisuian Sneasel and regular Sneasel share the same Candy, so you might already have some saved up. This also means you can just focus on catching regular Sneasel to earn that Candy.

Can Hisuian Sneasel be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

The bad news is that Shiny Hisuian Sneasel is currently unavailable in Pokemon Go, which means Shiny Sneasler is also unavailable. We’ll just have to wait until they debut in a future event.

