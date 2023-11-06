European Pokemon Go players now have access to official Play! events

Local Pokemon Go tournaments are finally arriving in Europe, as the Play! events will soon be hosted at game stores, with Go Challenges and Go Cups available to be challenged.

Pokemon Go was originally focused on catching Pokemon on a world map, but as time went on, battles between players or computer-controlled foes became a bigger part of the game.

Players in North America have had an extra outlet for their Pokemon Go battle desire, as events like the Pokémon GO League Cups take place in those regions. These allow players to battle during planned events at specific game stores.

Fans outside North America will soon have the chance to engage more with their local Pokemon Go scene as Niantic expands its events in different parts of the world.

Pokemon Go’s Organized play events are rolling out in Europe

A new post on the official Pokemon website, along with a post on the Pokemon UK Twitter/X page, has announced that Organized Play-sanctioned events for Pokemon Go will be happening in Europe and the United Kingdom. These events will begin soon, depending on the region.

These events will happen in existing game stores sanctioned to host Play! Pokemon events, which is where most Pokemon Trading Card Game tournaments already occur. The Pokemon Go events won’t be as taxing as the card game, since they’re meant more for entry-level players.

The Pokemon Go events include Pokemon Go League Challenges and Pokemon Go League Cups. These events can help players master the combat mechanics of the game, as well as provide a means for earning Championship Points and Travel Awards while engaging with their local community.

The Pokemon franchise has always been about the community, dating back to players trading using their Game Boys in the days of Pokemon Red & Blue. The Play! Pokemon events are a great way for fans to meet other Pokemon players in their area, as well as improve their skills and trade for any Pokemon they might need.