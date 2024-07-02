All Pokemon Regional & International Championship events for 2025

The Pokemon Company has revealed the dates for all Regional and International Championship events during the 2025 Play! Pokemon season. We’ve got all the information here.

The 2025 Pokemon Championship Series will take place from July 2024 to May 2025, including the 2025 North America International Championships and the 2025 Pokemon World Championships.

The 2024 Pokemon World Championships will be from August 16 to 18, 2024, in Honolulu, Hawaii. Previously, players slammed The Pokemon Company for choosing the location following the disastrous wildfires in centuries-old Lahaina Town in Maui.

If you want to participate in any Championships or simply want to watch them, keep reading for all the dates and locations.

The Pokemon Company

Play! Pokemon has announced the dates & locations for the upcoming Regional Championship events in North America, Europe, and Latin America. There are no events scheduled in Oceania at the time of writing.

Pokemon Regional Championships in North America

Dates Location Games Sept. 13–15, 2024



Baltimore Convention Center



1 W Pratt St

Baltimore, MD 21201

USA TCG, VGC, GO



Oct. 11–13, 2024 Kentucky International Convention Center



221 S 4th St

Louisville, KY 40202

USA TCG, VGC, GO

Nov. 22–24, 2024 SAFE Credit Union Convention Center



1401 K St

Sacramento, CA 95814

USA TCG, VGC, GO Dec. 13–15, 2024 Metro Toronto Convention Centre



255 Front St W

Toronto, ON M5V 2W6

Canada TCG, VGC, GO

Pokemon Regional Championships in Europe

Dates Location Games Sept. 28–29, 2024 Westfalenhallen



Rheinlanddamm 200

44139 Dortmund

Germany TCG, VGC, GO Oct. 19–20, 2024 Lille Grand Palais



1 Bd des Cités Unies

59777 Lille

France TCG, VGC, GO Nov. 2–3, 2024 Amberexpo



Żaglowa 11

80-560 Gdańsk

Poland TCG, VGC, GO Nov. 30 – Dec. 1, 2024 Messe Stuttgart



Messepiazza 1

70629 Stuttgart

Germany TCG, VGC, GO

Pokemon Regional Championships in Latin America

Dates Location Games Sept. 28–29, 2024 Convention and Exhibition Center Expoville



R. XV de Novembro

4315 – Glória

Joinville – SC, 89216-201

Brazil TCG, VGC, GO Oct. 5–6, 2024 Centro de Convenciones de la Cámara de Comercio de Lima, Perú*



Av. Giuseppe Garibaldi 396

Jesús María

15072

Lima

Peru TCG, VGC, GO Nov. 9–10, 2024



Centro Vasco – Salon Basaldua*



Av. Belgrano 1144

Ciudad Autónoma de Buenos Aires

Argentina TCG, VGC, GO Dec. 7–8, 2024 Radisson Bogotá Metrotel*



74 St 13-27

Localidad de Chapinero

Bogotá

Colombia TCG, VGC, GO

Special Championships are marked with an *

Pokemon Regional Championships in Oceania

There are currently no upcoming Regional Championships in Oceania. We will update this article if anything changes.

Dates Location Games N/A N/A N/A

Play! Pokemon has also revealed the dates & locations for the upcoming International Championship events. You can check them out below:

Dates Location Event Nov. 15–17, 2024 Expo Center Norte – Pavilhão Azul



José Bernardo Pinto Street

333 – Vila Guilherme

São Paulo – SP

02055-000

Brazil LAIC Feb. 21–23, 2025 ExCeL Center London



1 Western Gateway

London E16 1XL

United Kingdom EUIC June 13–15, 2025 Ernest N. Morial Convention Center



900 Convention Center Blvd

New Orleans, LA 70130

USA NAIC

Beyond 2025, The Pokemon Company allegedly already chose the location for the 2026 World Championships. Read up on the rumors here.