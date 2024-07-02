GamingPokemon

All Pokemon Regional & International Championship events for 2025

Cassidy Stephenson

The Pokemon Company has revealed the dates for all Regional and International Championship events during the 2025 Play! Pokemon season. We’ve got all the information here.

The 2025 Pokemon Championship Series will take place from July 2024 to May 2025, including the 2025 North America International Championships and the 2025 Pokemon World Championships.

The 2024 Pokemon World Championships will be from August 16 to 18, 2024, in Honolulu, Hawaii. Previously, players slammed The Pokemon Company for choosing the location following the disastrous wildfires in centuries-old Lahaina Town in Maui.

If you want to participate in any Championships or simply want to watch them, keep reading for all the dates and locations.

Pokemon Regional Championships dates & locations

pokemon north american championship headerThe Pokemon Company

Play! Pokemon has announced the dates & locations for the upcoming Regional Championship events in North America, Europe, and Latin America. There are no events scheduled in Oceania at the time of writing.

Pokemon Regional Championships in North America

DatesLocationGames
Sept. 13–15, 2024

Baltimore Convention Center

1 W Pratt St
Baltimore, MD 21201
USA		TCG, VGC, GO

Oct. 11–13, 2024Kentucky International Convention Center

221 S 4th St
Louisville, KY 40202
USA		TCG, VGC, GO
Nov. 22–24, 2024SAFE Credit Union Convention Center

1401 K St
Sacramento, CA 95814
USA		TCG, VGC, GO
Dec. 13–15, 2024Metro Toronto Convention Centre

255 Front St W
Toronto, ON M5V 2W6
Canada		TCG, VGC, GO

Pokemon Regional Championships in Europe

DatesLocationGames
Sept. 28–29, 2024Westfalenhallen

Rheinlanddamm 200
44139 Dortmund
Germany		TCG, VGC, GO
Oct. 19–20, 2024Lille Grand Palais

1 Bd des Cités Unies
59777 Lille
France		TCG, VGC, GO
Nov. 2–3, 2024Amberexpo

Żaglowa 11
80-560 Gdańsk
Poland		TCG, VGC, GO
Nov. 30 – Dec. 1, 2024Messe Stuttgart

Messepiazza 1
70629 Stuttgart
Germany		TCG, VGC, GO

Pokemon Regional Championships in Latin America

DatesLocationGames
Sept. 28–29, 2024Convention and Exhibition Center Expoville

R. XV de Novembro
4315 – Glória
Joinville – SC, 89216-201
Brazil		TCG, VGC, GO
Oct. 5–6, 2024Centro de Convenciones de la Cámara de Comercio de Lima, Perú*

Av. Giuseppe Garibaldi 396
Jesús María
15072
Lima
Peru		TCG, VGC, GO
Nov. 9–10, 2024

Centro Vasco – Salon Basaldua*

Av. Belgrano 1144
Ciudad Autónoma de Buenos Aires
Argentina		TCG, VGC, GO
Dec. 7–8, 2024Radisson Bogotá Metrotel*

74 St 13-27
Localidad de Chapinero
Bogotá
Colombia		TCG, VGC, GO

Special Championships are marked with an *

Pokemon Regional Championships in Oceania

There are currently no upcoming Regional Championships in Oceania. We will update this article if anything changes.

DatesLocationGames
N/AN/AN/A

Pokemon International Championships dates & locations

Play! Pokemon has also revealed the dates & locations for the upcoming International Championship events. You can check them out below:

DatesLocationEvent
Nov. 15–17, 2024Expo Center Norte – Pavilhão Azul

José Bernardo Pinto Street
333 – Vila Guilherme
São Paulo – SP
02055-000
Brazil		LAIC
Feb. 21–23, 2025ExCeL Center London

1 Western Gateway
London E16 1XL
United Kingdom		EUIC
June 13–15, 2025Ernest N. Morial Convention Center

900 Convention Center Blvd
New Orleans, LA 70130
USA		NAIC

Beyond 2025, The Pokemon Company allegedly already chose the location for the 2026 World Championships. Read up on the rumors here.

