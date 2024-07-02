All Pokemon Regional & International Championship events for 2025
The Pokemon Company has revealed the dates for all Regional and International Championship events during the 2025 Play! Pokemon season. We’ve got all the information here.
The 2025 Pokemon Championship Series will take place from July 2024 to May 2025, including the 2025 North America International Championships and the 2025 Pokemon World Championships.
The 2024 Pokemon World Championships will be from August 16 to 18, 2024, in Honolulu, Hawaii. Previously, players slammed The Pokemon Company for choosing the location following the disastrous wildfires in centuries-old Lahaina Town in Maui.
If you want to participate in any Championships or simply want to watch them, keep reading for all the dates and locations.
Pokemon Regional Championships dates & locations
Play! Pokemon has announced the dates & locations for the upcoming Regional Championship events in North America, Europe, and Latin America. There are no events scheduled in Oceania at the time of writing.
Pokemon Regional Championships in North America
|Dates
|Location
|Games
|Sept. 13–15, 2024
|Baltimore Convention Center
1 W Pratt St
Baltimore, MD 21201
USA
|TCG, VGC, GO
|Oct. 11–13, 2024
|Kentucky International Convention Center
221 S 4th St
Louisville, KY 40202
USA
|TCG, VGC, GO
|Nov. 22–24, 2024
|SAFE Credit Union Convention Center
1401 K St
Sacramento, CA 95814
USA
|TCG, VGC, GO
|Dec. 13–15, 2024
|Metro Toronto Convention Centre
255 Front St W
Toronto, ON M5V 2W6
Canada
|TCG, VGC, GO
Pokemon Regional Championships in Europe
|Dates
|Location
|Games
|Sept. 28–29, 2024
|Westfalenhallen
Rheinlanddamm 200
44139 Dortmund
Germany
|TCG, VGC, GO
|Oct. 19–20, 2024
|Lille Grand Palais
1 Bd des Cités Unies
59777 Lille
France
|TCG, VGC, GO
|Nov. 2–3, 2024
|Amberexpo
Żaglowa 11
80-560 Gdańsk
Poland
|TCG, VGC, GO
|Nov. 30 – Dec. 1, 2024
|Messe Stuttgart
Messepiazza 1
70629 Stuttgart
Germany
|TCG, VGC, GO
Pokemon Regional Championships in Latin America
|Dates
|Location
|Games
|Sept. 28–29, 2024
|Convention and Exhibition Center Expoville
R. XV de Novembro
4315 – Glória
Joinville – SC, 89216-201
Brazil
|TCG, VGC, GO
|Oct. 5–6, 2024
|Centro de Convenciones de la Cámara de Comercio de Lima, Perú*
Av. Giuseppe Garibaldi 396
Jesús María
15072
Lima
Peru
|TCG, VGC, GO
|Nov. 9–10, 2024
|Centro Vasco – Salon Basaldua*
Av. Belgrano 1144
Ciudad Autónoma de Buenos Aires
Argentina
|TCG, VGC, GO
|Dec. 7–8, 2024
|Radisson Bogotá Metrotel*
74 St 13-27
Localidad de Chapinero
Bogotá
Colombia
|TCG, VGC, GO
Special Championships are marked with an *
Pokemon Regional Championships in Oceania
There are currently no upcoming Regional Championships in Oceania. We will update this article if anything changes.
|Dates
|Location
|Games
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Pokemon International Championships dates & locations
Play! Pokemon has also revealed the dates & locations for the upcoming International Championship events. You can check them out below:
|Dates
|Location
|Event
|Nov. 15–17, 2024
|Expo Center Norte – Pavilhão Azul
José Bernardo Pinto Street
333 – Vila Guilherme
São Paulo – SP
02055-000
Brazil
|LAIC
|Feb. 21–23, 2025
|ExCeL Center London
1 Western Gateway
London E16 1XL
United Kingdom
|EUIC
|June 13–15, 2025
|Ernest N. Morial Convention Center
900 Convention Center Blvd
New Orleans, LA 70130
USA
|NAIC
Beyond 2025, The Pokemon Company allegedly already chose the location for the 2026 World Championships. Read up on the rumors here.