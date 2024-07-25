How to get Pokemon Worlds 2024 “must have” promo card

The Pokemon World Championships are set to kick off this year on August 16, allowing the best players from around the globe to compete in their favorite games, such as Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, Pokemon Go, and of course the Pokemon TCG.

TCG players are always treated to a number of exclusive accessories and promo cards when the Worlds event rolls around and this year is no different. Alongside exciting merchandise and adorable plush, a new promo card has been unveiled that fans can snag during the event.

If you’re keen on adding the latest Pikachu promo card to your collection, here’s a breakdown of how to get it, both by shopping and taking part in Pokemon events.

3 ways to grab the Pokemon Worlds 2024 promo card

Firstly, if you’re a Pokemon TCG player who enjoys attending tournaments and casual competitive events, you’ll be able to pick up this Pikachu promo by taking part in matches. From August 12 to August 18, eligible Pokemon Leagues will have the card available as a participation prize.

The Pokemon Company Pikachu Worlds 2024 (190 Black Star) promo card.

It’s worth using the Event Locator tool from the official Pokemon website to find your nearest Pokemon League. If you’re set on picking up this card, make sure to get in touch with the venue beforehand to enquire about card availability to avoid disappointment – they’ll likely be snapped up fast.

According to the official Pokemon news site, this promo is also available as part of the Worlds Fantasy Team competition. The top 100 will receive the card alongside other prizes – including a Stellar Crown Booster Display Box – making it a worthwhile endeavor for TCG players and collectors alike.

The Worlds Fantasy Team contest registration will be open from August 1 to August 15, just before the World Championships kick off. Information about this event is currently limited, so it’s important to keep an eye on official Pokemon social media channels to keep yourself in the loop.

The Pokemon Company This year’s promo card is an alternate art version of the Pokemon Worlds 2023 promo card.

If you’d prefer to pick up the Worlds 2024 promo while shopping instead of playing Pokemon matches, you can nab it from participating retailers from August 2 to August 18 while supplies last. This includes both online and physical stores and will feature the Pokemon Center site too.

When this promo was unveiled on Instagram, Pokemon TCG collectors immediately fell in love with it. One dubbed it a “must have” and another shared, “Can’t wait to grab this card it’s beautiful,” while others were excited to see Mew in the background.

Whether you’re set on grabbing this stunning promo card via matches and competitions or simply by picking up some Pokemon merch, it’s well worth the time and effort. Promo cards for important events can prove to be rare and valuable for collectors down the line.