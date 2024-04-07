Pokemon reveals dates for 2024 World Championships alongside stunning artwork

Pokemon has officially revealed the dates for the 2024 World Championship tournament in Honolulu, Hawaii along with this year’s themed artwork.

At the end of the 2023 Pokemon World Championship, the company announced the next tournament would be held in Honolulu, Hawaii alongside a short video.

Now, at the end of the 2024 Europe International Championships, Pokemon officially confirmed the Worlds 2024 will be held on August 16, 2024, through August 18, 2024.

The event will take place at the Hawaii Convention Center near Waikiki.

Alongside the reveal of the dates for Worlds 2024, fans were treated to the stunning artwork for this year’s tournament.

Like the artwork for every previous World tournament, this year’s rendition features Pikachu taking in the culture of the tournament’s location.

Featuring bright, tropical colors, fans can see Pikachu snorkeling with various Pokemon like Steenee, Riolu, Gimmighoul, and Azumarill.

Unfortunately, it seems that tickets for the 2024 Pokemon World Championship are still not available just yet, however, those who are not competing will eventually be able to purchase a Spectator Badge.

Given many official Pokemon events in the past have used RK9Labs to handle ticket sales and organization, it may be a good idea for interested trainers to make an account now before tickets are available to purchase.

For now, those interested in watching the 2024 Pokemon World Championships in Honolulu, Hawaii can start preparing for the big day on August 16.