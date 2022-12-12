Pokemon Go Winter Holiday Part 1 event: Shiny Bergmite, new costumes, more

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at Dylan.Horetski@Dexerto.com

The Pokemon Go Winter Holiday Event Part 1 has been announced, and with it comes the release of Shiny Bergmite, Mega Glalie, new costumes, and more.

The Pokemon Go Mythical Wishes season launched on December 1, alongside new events and ‘mon debut.

Now, Niantic has revealed the first part of the Pokemon Go Winter Holiday event, which brings Shiny Bergmite, Mega Glalie, and more to the popular catch ’em-all game.

Here’s everything we know about the event, including dates, times, and more.

The Pokemon Go Holiday Event will begin on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 10 am and will run until Friday, December 23, 2022, at 10 am local time.

Pokemon Go Winter Holiday event part 1 bonuses

Niantic

Throughout the event, trainers will be able to access a variety of bonuses in Pokemon Go.

Mega Glalie launches and can be shiny

and can be shiny 50% more XP for winning Raid Battles

for winning Raid Battles Trainers will be able to store 40 gifts

Cobalion caught during the event will know the attack Sacred Sword

Timed Research ticketed event to earn an event-themed avatar pose

Pokemon Go Winter Holiday event part 1 wild spawns

Pikachu wearing a Winter Carnival outfit*

Swinub*

Delibird*

Snorunt*

Spheal wearing a holiday outfit*

Snover*

Vanillite

Cubchoo*

Bergmite*

Alolan Vulpix*

Stantler Wearing a holiday outfit*

Cryogonal

Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny

Pokemon Go Winter Holiday event part 1 7km eggs

Here are the Pokemon that can hatch from 7km eggs during the Winter Holiday event:

Sneasel*

Smoochum*

Amaura

Bergmite*

Crabrawler

Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny

Pokemon go Winter Holiday event part 1 raid encounters

One-Star Raids:

Pikachu wearing a Winter Carnival outfit*

Alolan Vulpix*

Spheal wearing a holiday outfit*

Galarian Darumaka*

Bergmite*

Three-Star Raids:

Cloyster

Lapras*

Stantler wearing a holiday outfit*

Glaceon wearing an Undersea Holiday outfit*

Five-Star Raids:

Cobalion*

Mega Raids:

Mega Glalie*

Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny

Pokemon Go Winter Holiday event part 1 Field Research task encounters

Here are the Pokemon that you have a chance to encounter by completing event-themed Field Research tasks:

Pikachu wearing a Winter Carnival outfit*

Alolan Vulpix*

Seel*

Shellder*

Jynx*

Stantler wearing a holiday outfit*

Spheal wearing a holiday outfit*

Crabrawler

Sneasel*

Glaceon wearing an Undersea Holiday outfit*

And, certain Field Research tasks earn Abomasnow Mega Energy.

Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny

Pokemon Go Winter Holiday event part 1 Avatar items and stickers

Niantic

Trainers can get event-themed stickers by spinning PokeStops, opening Gifts, and purchasing them from the in-game shop.

On top of that, here are the new avatar items that will be available for purchase:

Holiday Pajama Top

Holiday Pajama Bottoms

Holiday Pajama Slippers

Gifting Pose

Holiday Hat

Holiday Beard

Holiday Suit

