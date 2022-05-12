Pokemon Go Water Festival Catch Challenge tasks & rewards

The Water Festival Catch Challenge Timed Research has arrived in Pokemon Go, with a brand new set of tasks to complete and rewards to unlock.

Niantic are bringing the Water Festival back for May 2022. As well as boosted Water-type spawns and the Legendary Tapu Fini appearing in Raids, there’s a new Catch Challenge Timed Research to complete.

It’s a good idea to check what rewards you’ll be earning before spending time completing a Timed Research quest like this one, especially as you’ll need to use a lot of Poke Balls to tick off every single task.

Advertisement

Fortunately, we’ve got details of every task and reward – including the newly-debuted Dewpider and Lapras wearing a scarf – featured in the Pokemon Go Water Festival Catch Challenge Timed Research below.

Pokemon Go Water Festival Catch Challenge Timed Research tasks & rewards

Here are all of the tasks you’ll need to complete in the Water Festival Catch Challenge Timed Research, as well as the rewards you can earn along the way:

Catch 15 Pokemon – 20 Poke Balls

Catch 50 Pokemon – 25 Great Balls

Catch 25 Water-type Pokemon – 25 Ultra Balls

Make 25 Curveball Throws – Dewpider encounter

Catch 10 different species of Pokemon – 50 Mega Gyarados Energy

Rewards: Lapras with a scarf encounter, 1000 Stardust, and 1000 XP

As there’s only one step for this Water Festival Catch Challenge Timed Research, it hopefully won’t take you too long to complete the whole thing. Then you’ll have a Lapras wearing a scarf to show off!

Advertisement

Having said that, each task requires quite a lot of catching, so you’ll need to get out and explore if you want to meet those goals. Using a Rainy Lure Module can help, as they’ll last for two hours during this event.

Read More: Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go

You’ve got until Friday, May 20, 2022, at 8PM local time to complete the Pokemon Go Water Festival Catch Challenge Timed Research, so make sure you’ve got all the rewards you want before that deadline.

That’s everything you need to know about the Water Festival Catch Challenge Timed Research! Check out some more Pokemon Go guides below:

Advertisement

Type chart | How to catch Ditto | Best Eeveelutions | Field research rewards and tasks | Promo Codes for free items | How to get Pinap Berries | Spotlight Hour schedule | How to defeat Giovanni | Rarest Pokemon | Best Mega Evolutions | Community Day schedule | How to get free Raid Passes | Team Go Rocket Grunt guide