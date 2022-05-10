If you’ve just caught a Tapu Fini in Pokemon Go, you might be wondering what its best moveset is, and whether it’s any good for the Go Battle League – let’s find out!

As the Season of Alola rumbles on, the final guardian deity Legendary is making its long-awaited debut in Pokemon Go: the Water/Fairy-type Tapu Fini! You’ll be able to catch it by defeating it in a 5-Star Raid.

The addition of a new Legendary Pokemon is always exciting, but not all of them are worth your time. To help you out, we’ve got details of its best moveset and a short analysis of whether it’s any good below.

Advertisement

Contents

Tapu Fini best moveset in Pokemon Go

The best moveset for Tapu Fini in Pokemon Go is Water Gun as a Fast Move and Surf as a Charged Move.

There are only two Fast Moves to choose between, and Water Gun is probably your best option as it will always benefit from STAB. Hidden Power is too unpredictable as it can end up being any attack type.

Pair this with Surf as a Charged Move and you’ve got a pretty good duo of attacks that can deal some huge Water-type damage. If you can afford a secondary Charged Move, go with Moonblast for extra coverage.

All moves Tapu Fini can learn in Pokemon Go

Tapu Fini can learn X Fast Moves and X Charged Moves in Pokemon Go, and we’ve listed them all below:

Advertisement

Tapu Fini Fast Moves

Hidden Power (Random)

Water Gun (Water)

Tapu Fini Charged Moves

Hydro Pump (Water)

Ice Beam (Ice)

Moonblast (Fairy)

Surf (Water)

Is Tapu Fini any good in Pokemon Go?

The short answer is that Tapu Fini serves as more of a Pokedex filler than anything else, but it does have some potential in the Pokemon Go Battle League.

Let’s start with the positives: Tapu Fini has really good bulk, which helps it last longer on the battlefield. A Water/Fairy typing also gives it several resistances, including a double resistance to Dragon-type attacks.

Read More: All Legendary Pokemon in Pokemon Go

Tapu Fini does show some potential in the Great League and Ultra League, where it can fill a similar role as fellow Water/Fairy-type Azumarill. You’ll probably want to give it a miss in the Master League though.

Advertisement

As it’s got such a defensive stat distribution, Tapu Fini won’t be worth using in Raid Battles.

Two things holding Tapu Fini back in PvP are its low Attack stat and the lack of a decent Fast Move. This could always change if Tapu Fini gets access to new moves in the future, but that seems unlikely.

For more tips to help you become the ultimate Trainer, check out some of our other Pokemon Go guides:

Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go | Type chart | How to catch Ditto | Best Eeveelutions | Field research rewards and tasks | Promo Codes for free items | How to get Pinap Berries | Spotlight Hour schedule | How to defeat Giovanni | Rarest Pokemon | Best Mega Evolutions | Community Day schedule | How to get free Raid Passes | Team Go Rocket Grunt guide