How to get Dewpider in Pokemon Go & can it be Shiny?

Dewpider is making its Pokemon Go debut as part of the Water Festival 2022 event, but how do you catch it? And can it be Shiny? Let’s find out.

The latest big event on the Pokemon Go calendar is the Water Festival, which returns in May 2022 with a focus on Water-type wild spawns, catching-themed Timed Research, and the guardian deity Tapu Fini.

There will also be a new Alola-region species finally making its Pokemon Go debut: the Water/Bug-type Dewpider! This means players will be able to evolve an Araquanid to add to their collection as well.

In this article, you’ll find all the details you need to catch Dewpider in Pokemon Go, as well as details of its evolution process and whether or not it can be Shiny.

How to catch Dewpider in Pokemon Go

The easiest way to catch Dewpider in Pokemon Go is to find one in the wild. If you’re struggling to get one to spawn, use the radar feature on the overworld map to see if there’s one at a nearby landmark.

You can also unlock a guaranteed encounter with Dewpider by completing the Water Festival Catch Challenge Timed Research or by completing specific Field Research tasks throughout the event.

How to evolve Dewpider into Araquanid in Pokemon Go

Dewpider is able to evolve into Arquanid with the help of 50 Candy. There are no special items or Buddy tasks needed for this evolution process.

If you’re struggling to collect enough Candy, focus on catching as many Dewpider as you can while out in the wild or completing Timed Research and Field Research tasks.

Remember that you can use Pinap Berries to earn extra Candy when catching Dewpider. You can also transfer any you don’t need for a small amount of Candy.

Can Dewpider be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

The bad news is that Shiny Dewpider is currently unavailable in Pokemon Go, and it probably won’t be added to the game for a while. This means Shiny Araquanid is also unavailable.

Niantic rarely debuts a new species alongside its Shiny variant, so you’ll have to make do with regular Dewpider for now. Keep an eye out for future events, though.

Now that you know how to catch Dewpider and evolve it into Araquanid, check out some of our other guides below:

