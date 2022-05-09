Pokemon Go Water Festival 2022: Tapu Fini, Shiny Pokemon & event bonuses

The Pokemon Go Water Festival returns featuring all of your favorite water-type Pokemon along with a few new ones. Here’s everything you need to know about Water Festival 2022.

The first Pokemon Go Water Festival took place in 2017 and went on to become an annual event until 2019. For the next two years, players would enjoy numerous other events, but the Water Festival wouldn’t make the cut.

That is until 2022 when Pokemon Go announced the Water Festival would be making a spectacular return. Putting the focus back on water-type Pokemon, players can have fun in the sun while encountering some fan-favorite ‘mons for the first time in Pokemon Go.

Contents

Pokemon Go Water Festival event start & end date

The Pokemon Go Water Festival event will begin on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at 10 AM and end on Friday, May 20, 2022, at 8 PM local time.

The Legendary Tapu Fini makes its debut

One of the Mythical spirits from the Alolan region will be making its Pokemon Go debut during the event. The Poni island guardian diety Tapu Fini will be appearing in five-star raids during the Water Festival 2022.

Pokemon Go Water Festival Pokemon debuts

The following list of Pokemon will be appearing in Pokemon Go for the first time during the Water Festival 2022:

Lapras wearing a scarf (Drip Lapras)

Dewpider

Araquanid (via evolution)

Tapu Fini

As well, Shiny Binacle can now appear in the wild.

Pokemon Go Water Festival wild spawns

The following Pokemon will have boosted wild spawns during the Water Festival event:

Tentacool*

Slowpoke*

Goldeen*

Staryu*

Magikarp*

Marill*

Lotad*

Surskit

Carvanha*

Wailmer*

Tympole*

Binacle*

Dewpider

Poliwhirl

Mantine*

Alomomola*

* These Pokemon can appear shiny

Pokemon Go Water Festival raid bosses

During the Water Festival, a variety of Pokemon can be found in One, Three, Five, and Mega Star raids.

One Star Raids

Qwilfish*

Wailmer*

Spritzee

Helioptile

Rockruff*

Three Star Raids

Alolan Raichu*

Lapras wearing a scarf*

Feraligatr

Azumaril

Ludicolo

Five Star Raids

Tapu Fini

Mega Raids

Mega Blastoise*

* These Pokemon can appear shiny

Pokemon Go Water Festival egg pool

The following Pokemon will hatch from 7km Eggs during the Water Festival event:

Psyduck*

Azumaril*

Mantyke

Mudkip*

Feebas*

Binacle*

Staryu*

Clamperl*

* These Pokemon can appear shiny

Pokemon Go Water Festival event bonuses

There are three bonuses trainers can look forward to during the Water Festival event. The first is that Rainy Lure Modules activated during the event will last for two hours. The second is players will receive 2x Candy from hatching eggs. And finally, there will be increased Candy XL from hatching eggs.

That’s everything you need to know about the Water Festival event! For more info, check out our in-depth guide on how to get Drip Lapras during the event, and stay tuned for more news.