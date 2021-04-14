How to get coins in Pokemon Go: Earn free Pokecoins - Dexerto

Pokecoins in Pokemon Go are incredibly sought after as they’re the only currency that allows players to buy exclusive items in the shop. Luckily, there’s a way to earn free coins in-game using gyms that you can collect every single day.

While certain items in Pokemon Go can be obtained by completing a range of different challenges, there’s one currency in-game that’s a little more difficult for trainers to get their hands on.

Of course, we’re talking about Pokecoins, and as a lot of players don’t have the money to buy the premium currency, it can seem impossible to collect enough to buy an item in the shop.

Fortunately, there is a method of collecting coins completely free of charge. So, let’s take a look at the best way to earn coins in Pokemon Go regularly without having to spend any money on the game.

How to get free coins in Pokemon Go

At this point in time, there’s only one way to consistently earn coins in Pokemon Go and it involves taking over and fortifying gyms.

By doing this, you’ll earn a set amount of coins every 21 hours that can be claimed from the shop. Follow these steps below:

Find a gym in your area that you can capture and fortify Capture the gym and put your Pokemon inside it After 21 hours, visit the shop and “cash in” You’ll be granted 10 coins and 500 stardust for every Pokemon you have in a gym Save up and buy your desired item from the shop!

Keep in mind the “cash in” feature is capped out at 10, so the max amount of coins you’ll be able to earn in a day is 100. However, that’s still a huge amount considering 100 Pokecoins is $0.99 in the store.

What can I buy with Pokecoins?

The Pokemon Go shop is filled with supplies and exclusive items for trainers to buy with Pokecoins. If you’re curious about what the premium currency can unlock, check out the list below:

Lucky Eggs

Poke Balls

Incense

Bag Upgrades

Pokemon Storage Upgrade

Egg Incubators

Lure Modules

Hopefully, you now know how to earn these for free without having to spend real money.

There’s no doubt it can be tough defending a set of gyms, but it’s well worth the effort for the items you can buy and the money you’ll save in the long run.