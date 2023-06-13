Pokemon Go Team Go Rocket Takeover June 2023: Shadow Regirock & Shiny Pancham

Cliff, Sierra, and Arlo make up the Team Go Rocket Leaders.

Another Team Go Rocket Takeover is coming to Pokemon Go in June 2023, featuring Shadow Regirock as Giovanni’s partner and the debut of Shiny Pancham.

It’s not been long since the last Team Go Rocket Takeover in Pokemon Go, but another one is already on the way as part of the upcoming Solstice Horizons event.

During the second half of the event, members of Team Go Rocket will appear more frequently at PokeStops and there will be new Shadow Pokemon to battle.

Below, you’ll find everything you need to know about the June 2023 Team Go Rocket Takeover event including start dates, new Shinies, and Shadow Regirock.

The next Team Go Rocket Takeover in Pokemon Go will begin on June 21, 2023, at 12AM local time and run until June 25, 2023, at 11:59PM local time.

A new Special Research quest with Shadow Regirock

Another Team Go Rocket Special Research quest will debut during this event, leading to an encounter with Giovanni and his newly-acquired Shadow Regirock.

This new Special Research quest will be available to claim until September 1, 2023. You may need to complete any existing Team Go Rocket Special Research quests you have before you can obtain this one.

Shiny Pancham makes its Pokemon Go debut

For the first time in Pokemon Go, you’ll have a chance to encounter Shiny Pancham. You can hatch Pancham from 12km Eggs and evolve it into Pangoro with 50 Candy.

New Shadow Pokemon will be available

The lineups for Team Go Rocket Grunts will change during this event, with the following Shadow Pokemon available for the first time: Alolan Geodude, Ledyba, Hitmontop, Glameow, and Gible.

12km Egg pool during Team Go Rocket Takeover

The following Pokemon will hatch from 12km Eggs during this Team Go Rocket Takeover:

Larvitar

Absol

Skorupi

Sandile

Scraggy

Pawniard

Vullaby

Deino

Pancham

Inkay

Skrelp

Salandit

Remember that only 12km Eggs obtained during this event will be able to hatch the Egg pool above. You can get 12km Eggs by defeating members of Team Go Rocket.

Event bonuses during Team Go Rocket Takeover

During the Team Go Rocket Takeover event, members of Team Go Rocket will appear more frequently at PokeStops.

You’ll also be able to use a Charged TM to help any of your Shadow Pokemon forget the Charged Move Frustration.

