Pokemon Go Team Rocket takeover (March 2023): New Shadow Pokemon, bonuses & lineup changes

Another Team Go Rocket takeover event is happening in Pokemon Go in March 2023, so we’ve got all the details you need to know about the new Shadow Pokemon, lineups, and bonuses.

Team Go Rocket takeovers are exciting events in Pokemon Go, as they introduce new Shadow Pokemon to the game and provide a fresh challenge by switching up the lineups of Team Go Rocket members.

The next big takeover has just been revealed, and it’s starting on March 25 as the second part of the Let’s Go event. You’ll find everything you need to know about this Team Go Rocket takeover below.

Article continues after ad

Contents

Niantic

The next Team Go Rocket takeover event starts on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at 10AM and ends on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 8PM local time.

Giovanni returns with Shadow Regice

After using Shadow Registeel for a month, Giovanni is changing his lineup with Shadow Regice as his featured Pokemon. If you defeat him, you’ll get the chance to catch this Legendary titan for yourself.

You can see Giovanni’s current lineup here – we’ll update it as soon as the next takeover goes live.

A new Team Go Rocket Special Research story

Every Team Go Rocket takeover event arrives with a new Special Research story that rewards a Super Rocket Radar. With this, you can take on Giovanni and get the chance to catch his Shadow Legendary.

Article continues after ad

We’ll have a guide to this Special Research story once it’s released, so check back once the event begins for more details.

Niantic

Shadow Pokemon in Team Go Rocket takeover

The following Shadow Pokemon will be available during the Team Go Rocket takeover event:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Shadow Alolan Grimer

Shadow Phanpy

Shadow Treecko

Shadow Torchic

Shadow Drifloon

These Pokemon will appear in Giovanni, Cliff, Arlo, Sierra, or Team Go Rocket Grunt teams. We’ll update this page once we know more.

Pokemon Go Team Go Rocket takeover 12km Eggs

The following Pokemon can hatch from 12km Eggs during the Team Go Rocket takeover event:

Larvitar

Absol

Skorupi

Sandile

Scraggy

Pawniard

Vullaby

Deino

Pancham

Skrelp

Salandit

You can get 12km Eggs by defeating Team Go Rocket leaders. Remember to make sure you have room for these Eggs before starting a battle.

Article continues after ad

Pokemon Go Team Go Rocket takeover bonuses

The following bonuses will be available during the Team Go Rocket takeover event:

Team GO Rocket will appear more frequently at PokéStops and in balloons.

You can use a Charged TM to help a Shadow Pokémon forget the Charged Attack Frustration.

There will also be a special event-exclusive Field Research task that rewards a Mysterious Component to help you form a Rocket Radar.

That’s everything you need to know about the Team Go Rocket takeover in March! Check out some more Pokemon Go guides below:

Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go | All upcoming Spotlight Hours | Current Raid bosses | Arlo counters guide | Cliff counters guide | Giovanni counters guide | Sierra counters guide | Grunt counters guide | How to catch a Ditto | What are Strange Eggs? | How to get Remote Raid Passes | Fastest way to get Best Buddy status | Pokemon Go catching tips