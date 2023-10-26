All Pokemon Go Rocket Grunt lineup changes & Shadow Pokemon explained for takeover
Pokemon Go’s Team GO Rocket takeover has gone live, bringing with it a shakeup to the lineups of each Rocket Grunt in the game.
Niantic’s mobile game started up a new Team GO Rocket takeover on October 16, bringing with it a number of changes.
If you’ll be jumping into Pokemon Go during the event, it’s not just GO Rocket Grunts you need to worry about. A number of new counters and weaknesses will be needed for Cliff, Giovanni, Sierra, and Arlo – as those have been given a shakeup.
So, let’s take a look at the Rocket Grunt lineup changes and which Shadow Pokemon are debuting in the event.
Pokemon GO Rocket takeover: Grunt lineup changes explained
The following changes were pushed live on October 26, meaning you’ll need to quickly come to terms with a few new counters and weaknesses to beat their lineups.
- Shadow Litwick –> Fire Grunt
- Shadow Gastly -> Ghost Grunt
- Shadow Rhyhorn -> Ground Grunt
- Shadow Barboarch -> Water Grunt
All Shadow Pokemon in the Team GO Rocket event
- Shadow Gastly
- Shadow Rhyhorn
- Shadow Barboach
- Shadow Cranidos
- Shadow Shieldon
- Shadow Drilbur
- Shadow Litwick
- Shadow Lugia
- Shadow Regigigas
When does the Team GO Rocket takeover end?
Team GO Rocket’s takeover of Pokemon Go will come to a close on October 31, at 8pm local time.
Included in the event is a number of bonuses, which include the debut of Shadow Regigigas, Shadow Lugia, and a list of other Shadow Pokemon.
And finally, keep your eye out for Team GO Rocket balloons – because they’re back!