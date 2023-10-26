All Pokemon Go Rocket Grunt lineup changes & Shadow Pokemon explained for takeover

Pokemon Go’s Team GO Rocket takeover has gone live, bringing with it a shakeup to the lineups of each Rocket Grunt in the game.

Niantic’s mobile game started up a new Team GO Rocket takeover on October 16, bringing with it a number of changes.

If you’ll be jumping into Pokemon Go during the event, it’s not just GO Rocket Grunts you need to worry about. A number of new counters and weaknesses will be needed for Cliff, Giovanni, Sierra, and Arlo – as those have been given a shakeup.

So, let’s take a look at the Rocket Grunt lineup changes and which Shadow Pokemon are debuting in the event.

Pokemon GO Rocket takeover: Grunt lineup changes explained

Niantic Pokemon Go’s Team GO Rocket Grunt lineups are changing again.

The following changes were pushed live on October 26, meaning you’ll need to quickly come to terms with a few new counters and weaknesses to beat their lineups.

Shadow Litwick –> Fire Grunt

Shadow Gastly -> Ghost Grunt

Shadow Rhyhorn -> Ground Grunt

Shadow Barboarch -> Water Grunt

All Shadow Pokemon in the Team GO Rocket event

Shadow Gastly

Shadow Rhyhorn

Shadow Barboach

Shadow Cranidos

Shadow Shieldon

Shadow Drilbur

Shadow Litwick

Shadow Lugia

Shadow Regigigas

When does the Team GO Rocket takeover end?

Team GO Rocket’s takeover of Pokemon Go will come to a close on October 31, at 8pm local time.

Included in the event is a number of bonuses, which include the debut of Shadow Regigigas, Shadow Lugia, and a list of other Shadow Pokemon.

And finally, keep your eye out for Team GO Rocket balloons – because they’re back!