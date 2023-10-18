Pokemon Go Team Go Rocket takeover (October 2023): Shadow Lugia & more

Pokemon Go has announced the details regarding another Team Go Rocket takeover in October 2023. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Shadow Pokemon, bonuses, and more.

Team Go Rocket takeovers introduce more Shadow Pokemon to the mobile game and also mix up the members’ lineups.

This time, Shadow Lugia is making its debut in Shadow Raids, in addition to Giovanni battling with a Shadow Regigigas.

The next takeover is set to begin on October 26 alongside the second part of Pokemon Go’s Halloween event. Keep reading for more information about the upcoming Team Go Rocket takeover.

Contents

The next Team Go Rocket takeover event starts on Thursday, October 26, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. and ends on Tuesday, October 31, at 8:00 p.m. local time.

Shadow Lugia debuts in Pokemon Go

Trainers will be able to encounter Shiny Shadow Lugia for the first time in Shadow Raids.

Shadow Lugia will appear in five-star Shadow Raids from Saturday, October 28, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, October 29, 2023, at 8:00 p.m local time.

A new Team Go Rocket Special Research story

Every Team Go Rocket takeover event comes with a new Special Research story that rewards players a Super Rocket Radar. This time, you must progress through the Special Research to defeat Giovanni and his Shadow Regigigas.

You have until December 1, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. local time to claim this Special Research.

Shadow Pokemon in Team Go Rocket takeover

The following Pokemon will appear in Giovanni, Cliff, Arlo, Sierra, or Team Go Rocket Grunt teams:

Shadow Gastly

Shadow Rhyhorn

Shadow Barboach

Shadow Cranidos

Shadow Shieldon

Shadow Drilbur

Shadow Litwick

We’ll update this page once we learn more information.

Shadow Raids in Team Go Rocket takeover

Here are the Pokemon that will appear in Shadow Raids during the Team Go Rocket takeover:

One-star

Shadow Gastly

Shadow Grimer

Shadow Misdreavus

Shadow Litwick

Three-star

Shadow Nidorina

Shadow Nidorino

Shadow Golbat

Five-star

Shadow Lugia



Pokemon Go Team Go Rocket takeover 12km Eggs

You can hatch the following Pokemon from 12km Eggs:

Larvitar*

Sandile

Pawniard*

Vullaby*

Deino*

Pancham*

Salandit

*indicates Shiny version can be found

Pokemon Go Team Go Rocket takeover bonuses

Here are the bonuses that will be activated during the Team Go Rocket takeover:

Team GO Rocket will appear more frequently at Pokestops and in balloons.

You can use a Charged TM to help a Shadow Pokémon forget the Charged Attack Frustration.

That’s everything you need to know about the October 2023 Team Go Rocket takeover. Check out our other Pokemon Go articles below:

