Pokemon Go World of Wonders Taken Over Special Research tasks & rewards

The tasks and rewards for the World of Wonders Taken Over Special Research in Pokemon Go have been revealed. You can check them out below.

Pokemon Go’s World of Wonders Taken Over event runs from Wednesday, March 27, 2024, at 12 AM and will continue until Sunday, March 31, 2024, at 11:59 PM local time.

The festivities will mark the debut of both Shadow Groudon and the Shiny version of Sandile. It will also feature new Shadow Pokemon like Shadow Solosis and Shadow Gothita.

If you’re looking to complete the event’s Special Research, keep reading to learn its tasks & rewards.

Pokemon Go It’s a Rocket World Special Research tasks & rewards

Thanks to Leek Duck, you can find all the tasks and rewards for World of Wonders Taken Over Special Research below:

Step 1 of 5

Catch 15 Pokemon – x5 Pinap Berries

Purify 2 Shadow Pokemon – x10 Poke Balls

Defeat 3 Team Go Rocket Grunts – x1 Mysterious Component

Rewards: x1500 XP, Aipom Encounter

Step 2 of 5

Catch 20 Pokemon – x5 Pinap Berries

Purify 5 Shadow Pokemon – x10 Great Balls

Defeat 6 Team Go Rocket Grunts – x3 Mysterious Components

Rewards: x2000XP, Misdreavus Encounter

Step 3 of 5

Defeat Team Go Rocket Leader Arlo – x2500 XP

Defeat Team Go Rocket Leader Cliff – x2500 XP

Defeat Team Go Rocket Leader Sierra – x2500 XP

Rewards: x2500 XP, x1 Rocket Radar

Step 4 of 5

Find the Team Go Rocket Boss – x10 Hyper Potions

Battle the Team Go Rocket Boss – x10 Ultra Balls

Defeat the Team Go Rocket Boss – x6 Max Revives

Rewards: x3000 XP, Croagunk Encounter

Step 5 of 5

Claim Reward! – x1500 Stardust

Claim Reward! – x1500 Stardust

Claim Reward! – x1500 Stardust

Rewards: x6000 XP, x2 Silver Pinap Berries

That's everything you need to know about the World of Wonders Taken Over Special Research quest in Pokemon Go.

