Pokemon Go World of Wonders Taken Over Special Research tasks & rewards

Pokemon Go World of Wonders Taken Over Special Research tasks & rewardsNiantic
The tasks and rewards for the World of Wonders Taken Over Special Research in Pokemon Go have been revealed. You can check them out below.
Pokemon Go’s World of Wonders Taken Over event runs from Wednesday, March 27, 2024, at 12 AM and will continue until Sunday, March 31, 2024, at 11:59 PM local time.
The festivities will mark the debut of both Shadow Groudon and the Shiny version of Sandile. It will also feature new Shadow Pokemon like Shadow Solosis and Shadow Gothita.
If you’re looking to complete the event’s Special Research, keep reading to learn its tasks & rewards.
Pokemon Go It’s a Rocket World Special Research tasks & rewards
Thanks to Leek Duck, you can find all the tasks and rewards for World of Wonders Taken Over Special Research below:
Step 1 of 5
- Catch 15 Pokemon – x5 Pinap Berries
- Purify 2 Shadow Pokemon – x10 Poke Balls
- Defeat 3 Team Go Rocket Grunts – x1 Mysterious Component
Rewards: x1500 XP, Aipom Encounter
Step 2 of 5
- Catch 20 Pokemon – x5 Pinap Berries
- Purify 5 Shadow Pokemon – x10 Great Balls
- Defeat 6 Team Go Rocket Grunts – x3 Mysterious Components
Rewards: x2000XP, Misdreavus Encounter
Step 3 of 5
- Defeat Team Go Rocket Leader Arlo – x2500 XP
- Defeat Team Go Rocket Leader Cliff – x2500 XP
- Defeat Team Go Rocket Leader Sierra – x2500 XP
Rewards: x2500 XP, x1 Rocket Radar
Step 4 of 5
- Find the Team Go Rocket Boss – x10 Hyper Potions
- Battle the Team Go Rocket Boss – x10 Ultra Balls
- Defeat the Team Go Rocket Boss – x6 Max Revives
Rewards: x3000 XP, Croagunk Encounter
Step 5 of 5
- Claim Reward! – x1500 Stardust
- Claim Reward! – x1500 Stardust
- Claim Reward! – x1500 Stardust
Rewards: x6000 XP, x2 Silver Pinap Berries
That’s everything you need to know about the World of Wonders Taken Over Special Research quest in Pokemon Go. Take a look at some of our other handy Pokemon Go guides and content below:
Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go | All upcoming Spotlight Hours | Arlo counters guide | Cliff counters guide | Giovanni counters guide | Sierra counters guide | Grunt counters guide | How to catch a Ditto | What are Strange Eggs? | Pokemon Go catching tips | Pokemon Go promo codes