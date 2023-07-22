Pokemon Go Riolu Hatch Day Timed Research tasks & rewards

Pokemon Go’s egg-focused Riolu Hatch Day event is rolling out to players, and with it comes a fairly simple Timed Research quest to complete. Here’s everything we know about it.

Pokemon Go is hosting the Riolu Hatch Day event on Saturday, July 22, 2023, from 2 PM to 5 PM local time, which gives trainers a good excuse to hatch plenty of the Fighting-type Baby Pokemon.

While early community sentiments toward the event were fairly negative, many players have ended up praising the event thanks to the focus on 2km Eggs and an increased Shiny rate for hatching Riolu.

Players looking to participate in the event can also look forward to a free Timed Research quest, that gives players a useful reward for completing a fairly easy task. Here’s everything trainers need to know about completing the Riolu Hatch Day Timed Research event and claiming their reward.

Niantic

Pokemon Go Riolu Hatch Day Timed Research quest

Thanks to LeekDuck, we know the tasks and rewards for the 7th Anniversary Party Timed Research quest.

Step 1 of 1

Hatch an Egg – 1,000 XP

Rewards: 1x Super Incubator

How to get Riolu Hatch Day Timed Research

Thankfully, the Riolu Hatch Day Timed Research is a free, event-exclusive quest that allows players to get a Super Incubator easily.

However, it’s important to remember that this Timed Research expires, so trainers who don’t want to miss out on an easy Super Incubator should complete the task and their reward before Saturday, July 22, 2023, at 5 PM local time.

And there you have it! That’s everything trainers need to know about the Riolu Hatch Day Timed Research event in Pokemon Go. For more Pokemon Go guides check out our list below:

