Niantic has revealed more details about Pokemon Go’s Adamant Time event, specifically its Timed Research. Here are the tasks & rewards for the Level Challenges.

December is shaping up to be a huge month for Pokemon Go players. In the Raid department, players can face creatures like Kyurem, Regigigas, and Mega Glalie in the next few weeks.

Additionally, trainers can participate in the Adamant Time event, which runs from Monday, December 11, 2023, at 10:00 AM to Friday, December 15, 2023, at 8:00 PM local time.

For those looking to complete Adamant Time’s Timed Research, there is one regarding Level Challenges and another dealing with friendship. Keep reading to learn the tasks & rewards for the Level Challenges portion.

Pokemon Go 2023 Level Challenges Timed Research tasks & rewards

Niantic/The Pokemon Company

Thanks to Serebii, here are the tasks & rewards for the Adamant Time Level 30 Challenge Timed Research:

Step 1 of 3

Reach level 10 – 1000 Stardust

Rewards: 10x Razz Berries, 10x Pinap Berries, and 10x Nanab Berries

Step 2 of 3

Reach level 20 – 2000 Stardust

Rewards: 1x Incense

Step 3 of 3

Reach level 30 – 3000 Stardust

Rewards: 1x Premium Battle Pass

We have also the tasks and rewards for the level 40 challenge:

Step 1 of 1

Reach level 40 – 4000 Stardust

Rewards: 5x Premium Battle Passes and 50x Ultra Balls

That’s everything you need to know about Adamant Time’s Level Challenges Timed Research. Check out more of our Pokemon Go guides below:

