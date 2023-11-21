Pokemon Go has announced the tasks & rewards for the Timed Research quest set during its Party Up! event.

Niantic previously revealed details surrounding Party Up!, which will occur in the mobile game from November 22, 2023, at 10 AM local time until Monday, November 27, 2023, at 8 PM local time.

Party Up! will focus on the launch of Pokemon Go’s new Party Play feature and its introduction of improved cooperative play for up to four trainers level 15 and above.

The upcoming event will also mark the return of Party Hat Wurmple, in addition to available Special and Timed Research quests to complete. Keep reading for everything you’ll need to do for the latter.

Pokemon Go Party Up! Timed Research tasks & rewards

Niantic

Thanks to Serebii, we have all of the tasks & rewards for the Timed Research quest.

Step 1 of 1

Win 3 Raids while in a party – Growlithe Encounter

Use 5 supereffective Charged Attacks while in a party – Charged TM x3

Catch 30 Pokemon while in a party – Lucky Egg x1

Spin 30 Pokestops or Gyms while in a party – Premium Battle Pass x1

Explore 3km while in a party – 2500 XP

Complete 3 Party Challenges – Stardust x1000

Rewards: Party Hat Wurmple Encounter, Stardust x2000, and XP x5000.

That’s all you need to know on how to complete Party Up’s Timed Research quest. Check out more of our helpful Pokemon Go guides below:

