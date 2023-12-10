Here’s a breakdown of the new Pokemon Go Adamant Time Friendship Challenge Timed Research, including the tasks and rewards.

The Pokemon Go Adamant Time event is set to bring fans of the franchise back to the OG days of the mobile game. That’s because many of the first-generation Pokemon that were part of the first wave of creatures available will be made more readily available.

With the event came several Timed Research challenges, including the Adamant Time: Friendship Challenge. And as the name suggests, it will require Pokemon Go players to get a bit more friendly with other trainers.

So, how can Pokemon Go players complete this Timed Research? Let’s take a look.

Pokemon Go Adamant Time Friendship Challenge Timed Research tasks & rewards

Thanks to Serebii, here are the tasks & rewards for the Adamant Time: Friendship Challenge Timed Research challenge in Pokemon Go.

Step 1 of 1

Make a new friend – 5,000 XP

Make two friends – 5,000 XP

Make three friends – 5,000 XP

Rewards: 5,000 XP, 2,500 Stardust, 25 Ultra Ball

Be sure to brush up on how to make new friends in Pokemon Go.

Trainers will automatically receive this Timed Research when the event begins. This Timed Research challenge will be active in Pokemon Go until December 31, 2023.

