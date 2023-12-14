Pokemon Go Trainer Club Reward Timed Research tasks & rewards

Here’s an overview of how Pokemon Go trainers can complete the Pokemon Go Trainer Club Timed Research challenge, plus the rewards that come with it.

Pokemon Go players who have not yet linked their account to Pokemon Trainer Club will have an opportunity to do so in December 2023 and January 2024 and receive rewards in the mobile game.

Niantic released a special Timed Research challenge in December 2023, one that involves players being tasked to link their Go account to the Pokemon Trainer Club. For those unaware, it’s a hub where fans of the franchise can manage their Pokemon.com profile, receive newsletters, as well as log into Go and Trading Card Live all through one account.

Here’s a look at the Timed Research research challenge, plus the tasks and rewards for completing it.

Pokemon Go Trainer Club Timed Research tasks & rewards

Here are the tasks & rewards for the Pokemon Go Trainer Club Timed Research challenge in Pokemon Go.

Step 1 of 1

Link or validate Pokemon Go Trainer Club account – Super Incubator

Reward: 1,000 Stardust

To link or validate a Pokemon Trainer Club account, go to the ‘Settings’ section of the mobile game. Then, click the ‘Account’ tab to begin the process of setting up should one want the Super Incubator and access to Pokemon Trainer Club.

Those who have already linked their Pokemon Trainer Club accounts will also receive the research and rewards.

This Timed Research runs from December 13, 2023, through January 31, 2024.

