The Pokemon Go Psychic Spectacular event has returned for September 2022, and there’s a Timed Research quest that revolves around Curveball Throw tasks and Elgyem rewards.

After a successful run in 2021, Pokemon Go is bringing back the Psychic Spectacular event for 2022 with loads of themed features to enjoy including Psychic-type spawns, all four Deoxys forms in Raids, and the debut of Mega Alakazam.

There’s also a short Timed Research quest to complete. This one is all about landing Curveball Throws, and the reward for each step is an Elgyem encounter – which is good news for trainers who want to catch its newly-debuted Shiny variation!

Niantic

Pokemon Go Psychic Spectacular Timed Research tasks & rewards

Here are all of the tasks and rewards in the Psychic Spectacular Timed Research quest:

Step 1 of 1

Make 5 Curveball Throws – Elgyem encounter

Make 10 Curveball Throws – Elgyem encounter

Make 15 Curveball Throws – Elgyem encounter

Make 20 Curveball Throws – Elgyem encounter

Make 25 Curveball Throws – Elgyem encounter

Make 30 Curveball Throws – Elgyem encounter

Make 35 Curveball Throws – Elgyem encounter

Make 42 Curveball Throws – Elgyem encounter

Rewards: Elgyem encounter, 30 Poke Balls, and 10 Great Balls

If you’re wondering why there are so many Elgyem rewards in the Psychic Spectacular Timed Research quest, it’s because the Shiny variation of this mysterious Pokemon is now available to catch.

As always, your chances of encountering a Shiny Pokemon are very slim, but with a total of nine Elgyem encounters available in this Timed Research quest, there is a possibility you’ll find one!

How to land a Curveball Throw in Pokemon Go

To perform a Curveball Throw in Pokemon Go, you need to quickly rotate the Poke Ball in a clockwise or counter-clockwise direction until it starts vibrating, then flick your finger towards the Pokemon to throw.

As the name suggests, a Curveball Throw will follow a curved path when launched. As a result, you’ll need to launch your Poke Ball to the side of the Pokemon you’re trying to catch in order for it to land.

With enough practice, landing Curveball Throws will become second nature. The best news is that you’ll have an increased chance of catching a Pokemon and also gain some XP when you perform one.

While you’re here, check out some other Pokemon Go guides below:

All current Raid Bosses | Spotlight hour guide | Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go | Arlo counters guide | Cliff counters guide | Giovanni counters guide | Sierra counters guide | How to catch a Ditto | Pokemon Go promo codes | Pokemon Go catching tips | Best Elite Charged TM | Best Elite Fast TM | Pokemon Go friend codes| How to get Remote Raid Passes