Incarnate Forme Landorus Pokemon Go counters, weaknesses and Shiny form - Dexerto

Incarnate Forme Landorus has returned to 5-Star Raids in Pokemon Go, and we’ve got the best counters you can use to take advantage of its weaknesses.

To kick off their new Season of Legends celebration, which focuses on the franchise’s most popular Legendaries and trainers, Niantic are bringing Gen IV’s Legendary Forces of Nature trio back to 5-Star Raids.

First up is Incarnate Form Landorus, who will appear in 5-Star Raids from Monday, March 1 at 8AM to Saturday, March 6 at 8AM local time for trainers to battle. A Raid Hour will also take place on Wednesday, March 3.

As this is a 5-Star Raid with a Legendary creature, trainers will have a difficult fight ahead of them. We’ve put together a guide to taking Landorus down as quickly as possible – and if you’re really lucky, you might even find a Shiny version.

Incarnate Forme Landorus weaknesses

The Legendary Incarnate Forme Landorus first appeared in the Unova region in Pokemon Black & White on the Nintendo DS. It’s not the most popular Legendary, but still has plenty of fans who will want to capture one for their team.

Landorus is a unique dual Ground/Flying-type, which means it’s vulnerable to Water-type moves and extremely vulnerable to Ice-type moves. You could use Water-types at a push, but we’d go all out with Ice-types if possible.

Incarnate Forme Landorus has a Raid Boss CP of 47,444 and is boosted during Sunny and Windy weather, meaning you should try to avoid fighting it during these conditions.

Best counters for Landorus in Pokemon Go

The absolute best counter for Incarnate Forme Landorus would be Mega Abomasnow, but as many players won’t have access to this powered-up form, we’ve got a list of the best non-mega counters to use below.

As you can see, nearly all of them are Ice-type, except for the powerful Mewtwo who can use an Ice-type charged attack. There’s also a good mix of Legendary and more common Pokemon, so there should be something for every trainer to use.

Pokemon Fast Attack Charged Attack Darmanitan (Galarian) Ice Fang Avalanche Mamoswine Powder Snow Avalanche Weavile Ice Shard Avalanche Glaceon Frost Breath Avalanche Jynx Frost Breath Avalanche Mewtwo Psycho Cut Ice Beam Articuno Frost Breath Blizzard Kyogre Waterfall Blizzard Vanilluxe Frost Breath Blizzard Walrein Frost Breath Blizzard

The counters featured above are arguably the best you can use to take down Incarnate Forme Landorus, but if you don’t have any of them, you’ll still have a good shot if you bring your most powerful Ice-types.

We’d recommend having at least four trainers take on Incarnate Forme Landorus, as it will be a difficult boss to defeat. Its double weakness to Ice-type moves should help make the fight easier, though.

How to get Shiny Incarnate Forme Landorus

As always, finding a Shiny version in Pokemon Go is simply a case of grinding until you encounter one.

Unlike hunting Shinies in the wild, where trainers can use Incense or Spotlight Hours to help increase their chances, there aren’t really any ways to make this process less time-consuming when it comes to Raids.

This means the more 5-Star Raids with Incarnate Forme Landorus you take part in, the more likely you are to encounter a Shiny variation.

Landorus, Thundurus, and Tornadus will all be appearing in their Incarnate Formes throughout March 2021. But that’s not all, as their powerful Therian Formes will also make their Go debut later in the season.