Pokemon Go Mythic Blade Collection Challenge & Field Research tasks

Pokemon Go
Pokemon Go Mythic Blade Collection Challenge posterNiantic

The Pokemon Go Mythic Blade event has arrived, bringing with it a new Collection Challenge and a bunch of Field Research tasks and rewards to unlock.

Collection Challenges are special challenges that require players to catch a series of Pokemon before time runs out. In the case of the Mythic Blade Collection Challenge, you’ll be looking for Fighting-types.

Some of these Pokemon can be found in the wild, while others need to be evolved, and one of them can only be obtained by completing Field Research tasks.

To help you complete this Mythic Blade Collection Challenge in Pokemon Go, we’ve put together a guide that also features details of the event-exclusive Field Research tasks you can get.

Niantic

How to complete Pokemon Go Mythic Blade Collection Challenge

Here are all the Pokemon you need to catch for the Mythic Blade Challenge:

PokemonHow to get itSprite
HitmonchanAs a wild encounter, as a Field Research task reward & boosted Incense spawn for ticketholdersHitmonchan
HitmonleeAs a wild encounter, as a Field Research task reward & boosted Incense spawn for ticketholdersHitmonlee
HitmontopAs a wild encounter, as a Field Research task reward & boosted Incense spawn for ticketholdersHitmontop
MachopAs a wild encounter & boosted Incense spawn for ticketholdersMachop
MakuhitaAs a wild encounterMakuhita
MedititeAs a wild encounter & as a 1-Star Raid BossMeditite
MachokeEvolved from MachopPokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Machoke
HariyamaEvolved from MakuhitaHariyama
MedichamEvolved from MedititeMedicham
CrabrawlerAs a rare wild encounterCrabrawler
Galarian Farfetch’dAs a Field Research task rewardGalarian Farfetch'd

Pokemon that are listed as Incense spawns will appear more frequently in the wild when players who have purchased a Something Extraordinary ticket from the in-game shop use an Incense.

In order to get Galarian Farfetch’d, you’ll need to complete specific event-exclusive Field Research tasks, which you can see below.

Pokemon Go Mythic Blade Field Research tasks & rewards

The following Field Research tasks will be available during the Mythic Blade event:

  • Catch 7 Fighting-type Pokemon – Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan, or Hitmontop encounter
  • Catch 15 Fighting-type Pokemon – Galarian Farfetch’d encounter
  • Power up Pokemon 15 times – Galarian Farfetch’d encounter

You can get these Field Research tasks by spinning PokeStops, but they’ll be given out at random so you can’t guarantee which one you’ll get.

The Mythic Blade event ends on December 11, 2022, at 8PM local time, so you’ve got just five days to complete the Collection Challenge and Field Research tasks.

