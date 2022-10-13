Pokemon Go Halloween 2022 event: Mega Banette, Shiny Noibat, more

Philip is a Staff Writer at Dexerto based in Louisiana, with expertise in Pokemon, Apex Legends, and general gaming industry news. His first job in the games industry was as a reviewer with NintendoEverything.com while attending college. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication focusing on Multimedia Journalism, he worked with GameRant.com for nearly two years before joining Dexerto. When he's not writing he's usually tearing through some 80+ hour JRPG. You can contact him at [email protected]

Pokemon Go has just announced the next Season of Light event — this time being Part I of the game’s Halloween celebration for 2022. Here’s everything we know about it.

Pokemon Go’s Season of Light began on September 1, 2022, and Niantic has since provided plenty of fun events like Fashion Week and Psychic Spectacular.

Pokemon Go is finally starting to get into the Halloween spirit in 2022 with the newest event in the Season of Light.

Here’s everything we know about it, including dates, times, and what trainers can look forward to.

Niantic / The Pokemon Company Pokemon Go has hosted some great Halloween events in the past, and Halloween 2022 seems to be no exception.

According to Pokemon Go’s official website, the Halloween 2022 Event Part I will begin on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. and will end on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Pokemon Go Halloween 2022 Part I Mega Banette debut

Pokemon Go is getting yet another Mega Evolution in the Halloween 2022 event — this time in the form of Mega Banette.

Players will be able to catch Mega Banette in Mega Raids with the chance of encountering a Shiny variation as well.

Pokemon Go Halloween 2022 Part I Eggs

The following Pokémon will hatch from 7 km Eggs:

Yamask*

Galarian Yamask*

Phantump

Golett

Noibat*

For the first time in Pokémon GO, you’ll be able to encounter Shiny Noibat. Additionally, Noibat hatched from these Eggs will also have a greater chance of being Shiny than Noibat found in the wild.

Pokemon marked with * may appear as shiny.

Pokemon Go Halloween 2022 Part I Wild encounters

The following Pokemon will appear more frequently in the wild during the Evolving Stars event:

Zubat*

Gastly*

Haunter

Spinarak*

Murkrow*

Misdreavus*

Sableye*

Shuppet*

Dusclops

Absol*

Drifloon*

Yamask*

Golett

Phantump

Pumpkaboo

Pokemon marked with * may appear as shiny.

Pokemon Go Halloween 2022 Part I Raid encounters

One-Star Raids:

Sableye*

Purrloin

Yamask*

Galarian Yamask*

Phantump

Three-Star Raids:

Gengar*

Umbreon

Drifblim

Drapion

Five-Star Raids:

Altered Forme Giratina*

Altered Forme Giratina will be available from Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. until Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. local time and will know Shadow Force as its featured attack.

Mega Raids

Mega Banette*

Mega Banette will be available from Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. to Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Pokemon marked with * may appear as shiny

Pokemon Go Halloween 2022 Part I event bonuses

Completing Field Research tasks will give players a chance to encounter the following Pokemon:

Shuppet*

Duskull*

Yamask*

Galarian Yamask*

Phantum

Pokemon marked with * may appear as shiny

Players can earn Gengar Mega Energy and Absol Mega Energy for completing certian Field Research tasks.

Pokemon Go Halloween 2022 Part I Timed Research

In addition to the Special Research available to all Trainers, paid tickets for Timed Research will also be available during the event.

There are two available tickets for the Timed Research, which will cost $1 and $5 respectively.

Ticket 1 grants access to Timed Research featuring encounters with Yamask and Galarian Yamask, while Ticket 2 grants access to Timed Research featuring increased Candy bonuses, additional Halloween-themed tasks, and an avatar pose.

