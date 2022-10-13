Pokemon Go Halloween 2022 event: Mega Banette, Shiny Noibat, more

Pokemon Go has just announced the next Season of Light event — this time being Part I of the game’s Halloween celebration for 2022. Here’s everything we know about it.
Pokemon Go’s Season of Light began on September 1, 2022, and Niantic has since provided plenty of fun events like Fashion Week and Psychic Spectacular.
Pokemon Go is finally starting to get into the Halloween spirit in 2022 with the newest event in the Season of Light.
Here’s everything we know about it, including dates, times, and what trainers can look forward to.
Pokemon Go Halloween 2022 Part I dates & times
According to Pokemon Go’s official website, the Halloween 2022 Event Part I will begin on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. and will end on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. local time.
Pokemon Go Halloween 2022 Part I Mega Banette debut
Pokemon Go is getting yet another Mega Evolution in the Halloween 2022 event — this time in the form of Mega Banette.
Players will be able to catch Mega Banette in Mega Raids with the chance of encountering a Shiny variation as well.
Pokemon Go Halloween 2022 Part I Eggs
The following Pokémon will hatch from 7 km Eggs:
- Yamask*
- Galarian Yamask*
- Phantump
- Golett
- Noibat*
For the first time in Pokémon GO, you’ll be able to encounter Shiny Noibat. Additionally, Noibat hatched from these Eggs will also have a greater chance of being Shiny than Noibat found in the wild.
Pokemon marked with * may appear as shiny.
Pokemon Go Halloween 2022 Part I Wild encounters
The following Pokemon will appear more frequently in the wild during the Evolving Stars event:
- Zubat*
- Gastly*
- Haunter
- Spinarak*
- Murkrow*
- Misdreavus*
- Sableye*
- Shuppet*
- Dusclops
- Absol*
- Drifloon*
- Yamask*
- Golett
- Phantump
- Pumpkaboo
Pokemon marked with * may appear as shiny.
Pokemon Go Halloween 2022 Part I Raid encounters
One-Star Raids:
- Sableye*
- Purrloin
- Yamask*
- Galarian Yamask*
- Phantump
Three-Star Raids:
- Gengar*
- Umbreon
- Drifblim
- Drapion
Five-Star Raids:
- Altered Forme Giratina*
Altered Forme Giratina will be available from Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. until Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. local time and will know Shadow Force as its featured attack.
Mega Raids
- Mega Banette*
Mega Banette will be available from Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. to Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. local time.
Pokemon marked with * may appear as shiny
Pokemon Go Halloween 2022 Part I event bonuses
Completing Field Research tasks will give players a chance to encounter the following Pokemon:
- Shuppet*
- Duskull*
- Yamask*
- Galarian Yamask*
- Phantum
Pokemon marked with * may appear as shiny
Players can earn Gengar Mega Energy and Absol Mega Energy for completing certian Field Research tasks.
Pokemon Go Halloween 2022 Part I Timed Research
In addition to the Special Research available to all Trainers, paid tickets for Timed Research will also be available during the event.
There are two available tickets for the Timed Research, which will cost $1 and $5 respectively.
Ticket 1 grants access to Timed Research featuring encounters with Yamask and Galarian Yamask, while Ticket 2 grants access to Timed Research featuring increased Candy bonuses, additional Halloween-themed tasks, and an avatar pose.
