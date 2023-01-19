Pokemon Go choose a path: Which Lucky Wishes option is best?

The Pokemon Go Lucky Wishes Timed Research quest requires players to ‘choose a path’ between hatching Eggs, using Daily Adventure Incense, or catching Pokemon – but which is best?

Pokemon Go regularly features Timed Research quests or Special Research stories with branching paths, offering players a chance to choose their own adventure based on their preferred playstyle and the bonuses they want.

During the Lunar New Year 2023 event, players will get another chance to ‘choose a path’ as part of the Lucky Wishes Timed Research quest. The options are Hatching Eggs, Using Daily Adventure Incense, or Catching Pokemon.

To help you make a decision, we’ve got details of each path, the rewards you can unlock, and a rundown of the tasks you’ll need to complete below.

Article continues after ad

Niantic

Which path should you choose in Pokemon Go Lucky Wishes Timed Research?

Our recommendation for the Lucky Wishes Timed Research quest is to choose the Using Daily Adventure Incense path. The double duration bonus for Daily Adventure Incense is incredibly useful (and quite uncommon to see), especially if you’re trying to catch those Galarian Legendary Birds.

If you’re not interested in Daily Adventure Incense, then our second recommendation is to go with the Catching Pokemon path. This one is perfect for Go Battle League enthusiasts, as the 2x Catch Stardust bonus and Star Piece reward will be useful when leveling up Pokemon and teaching them new moves.

Our final choice would be the Hatching Eggs path. A few recent events have featured Egg-related bonuses, so the 1/2 Hatch Distance doesn’t seem as exciting, but if you’re on a mission to get a specific Pokemon from the current Egg pool, then it’s probably worth choosing this path instead.

Article continues after ad

Pokemon Go Lucky Wishes tasks & rewards

Here are all of the tasks and rewards involved with the Lucky Wishes Timed Research quest:

Step 1 of 2

Catch 5 Pokemon – 15 Poke Balls

Spin 3 PokeStops or Gyms – 10 Great Balls

Power up Pokemon 5 times – 2 Silver Pinap Berries

Rewards: 500 Stardust, 500 XP, and 1 Lucky Egg

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Choose a path

Hatching Eggs – 1/2 Hatch Distance bonus

Using Daily Adventure Incense – 2 x Daily Adventure Incense duration bonus

Catching Pokemon – 2x Catch Stardust bonus

You can’t change your mind once you’ve picked a path, so choose wisely!

Step 2 of 2 (Hatching Eggs path)

Catch 10 Pokemon – Bunnelby encounter

Catch 25 Pokemon – Magikarp encounter

Catch 8 different species of Pokemon – Combusken encounter

Hatch 3 Eggs – Galarian Darumaka

Send 25 Gifts to Friends – Azumarill encounter

Rewards: Darumaka encounter, 1 Egg Incubator, and 25 Ultra Balls

Step 2 of 2 (Using Daily Adventure Incense path)

Catch 10 Pokemon – Bunnelby encounter

Catch 25 Pokemon – Magikarp encounter

Catch 8 different species of Pokemon – Combusken encounter

Use Daily Adventure Incense to catch 15 Pokemon – Galarian Darumaka

Send 25 Gifts to Friends – Azumarill encounter

Rewards: Darumaka encounter, 10 Golden Razz Berries, and 25 Ultra Balls

Step 2 of 2 (Collecting Stardust path)

Catch 10 Pokemon – Bunnelby encounter

Catch 25 Pokemon – Magikarp encounter

Catch 8 different species of Pokemon – Combusken encounter

Earn 7500 Stardust – Galarian Darumaka

Send 25 Gifts to Friends – Azumarill encounter

Rewards: Darumaka encounter, 1 Star Piece, and 25 Ultra Balls

Step 1 of this quest is the same for every player, but Step 2 features a different task depending on which path you choose. We’ve highlighted those tasks in italics.

You’ve got until Monday, January 23, 2023, to complete the Lucky Wishes Timed Research quest, so make sure you get the rewards you want before then!

Article continues after ad

Once you’ve chosen a path for the Timed Research quest, check out some more Pokemon Go guides below:

How to catch Ditto | Best Eeveelutions | Field research tasks | Promo Codes for free items | How to get Pinap Berries | Spotlight Hour schedule | How to defeat Giovanni | Rarest Pokemon | Best Mega Evolutions | Community Day schedule | How to get Raid Passes | Team Go Rocket Grunt guide