Pokemon Go Lunar New Year event 2023: Shiny Darumaka, dates, times

Pokemon Go just revealed its Lunar New Year 2023 event featuring increased odds for Shiny Darumaka, Lucky Pokemon in trades, and much more. Here’s everything trainers need to know about it.

Pokemon Go has yet another New Year-themed event planned, this time centering around Lunar New Year celebrations which originated in China.

The event celebrates by offering up a variety of themed Pokemon, including Darumaka to represent traditional Daruma dolls, as well as Buneary and Mega Lopunny to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit in the Chinese Zodiac.

Trainers will also have increased chances to earn Shiny Pokemon, receive Lucky Pokemon in trades, and add Lucky Friends among other bonuses. So here’s everything fans need to know about Pokemon Go’s 2023 Lunar New Year event.

According to the official Pokemon Go blog post, the 2023 Lunar New Year event will begin on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. and will end on Monday, January 23, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time.

Pokemon Go New Years 2023 event wild encounters

Here are the Pokemon that will appear more often during the event:

Ponyta*

Magmar*

Magikarp*

Slugma*

Numel*

Combee*

Buneary*

Fennekin*

Bunnelby*

Flareon

Darumaka*

Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny

Pokemon Go Lunar New Year 2023 event Timed Research encounters

Trainers will have the opportunity to encounter the following Pokémon by completing the Lucky Wishes Timed Research event:

Magikarp*

Azumarill

Combusken

Darumaka*

Galarian Darumaka*

Bunnelby*

Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny

Pokemon Go Lunar New Year 2023 event 7km Egg encounters

Here are the Pokemon that will be available to hatch from 7km eggs throughout the event:

Chingling

Riolu*

Darumaka*

Galarian Darumaka*

Scraggy

Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny

Pokemon Go Lunar New Year 2023 event Raid encounters

One-Star Raids

Hisuian Voltorb

Shinx*

Darumaka*

Galarian Darumaka*

Three-Star Raids

Flareon

Shuckle*

Blaziken*

Druddigon*

Diggersby

Five-Star Raids

Regice*

Mega Raids

Mega Lopunny*

Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny

Pokemon Go Lunary New Year 2023 event Field Research task encounters

The following Pokemon can be ecnountered by completing Field Resarch tasks:

Charmander*

Paras*

Cyndaquil*

Torchic*

Chimchar*

Combee*

Buneary*

Tepig*

Darumaka*

Galarian Darumaka*

Fennekin*

Bunnelby*

Litten

Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny

Pokemon Go Lunar New Year 2023 event bonuses

During the event the following bonuses will take place:

Increased chance to encounter Shiny Darumaka

Increased chance to become Lucky Friends

One additional Special Trade can be made for a maximum of two per day*

Increased chance for Lucky Pokemon in trades

2x Stardust from opening Gifts

Players will also be able to earn the special Red Lantern Backpack Avatar item through the in-game shop during the event. Thankfully, those who miss out on the backpack will be able to pick it up after the event concludes, as well.

