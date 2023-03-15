Pokemon Go Let’s Go event: Shadow Regice, Shiny Meltan & new Ditto disguises

The Pokemon Go Let’s Go event will put the spotlight on Ditto and Meltan, so here’s everything you need to know including dates, times, wild spawns, and more.

It’s time for the second major event of the Season of Rising Heroes, and it’s called Let’s Go. As well as the usual themed spawns and Raid Bosses, you’ll be able to encounter Shiny Meltan with the Mystery Box – which you can use more frequently.

Pansear, Pansage, and Panpour will also be appearing globally for a limited time, while Ditto will have a fresh set of disguises. Then, later in the event, there will be a Team Go Rocket takeover with new Shadow Pokemon – including Shadow Regice!

The Pokemon Go Let’s Go event begins on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at 10AM and runs until Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 8PM local time.

Shiny Meltan and Mystery Box boosts

During the Let’s Go event, you’ll be able to open the Mystery Box more often. The Mystery Box can be obtained by sending a Pokemon from Pokemon Go to Pokemon Home or the Pokemon Let’s Go games.

When you use the Mystery Box during this event, you’ll have a chance of encountering Shiny Meltan and an increased chance of encountering XXS or XXL Meltan.

Pansage, Pansear, and Panpour will appear globally

During the Let’s Go event, regional exclusives Pansage, Pansear, and Panpour will appear around the world. You can encounter them as wild spawns or as rewards for completing Field Research tasks.

Ditto’s disguises are changing

When the Let’s Go event begins, Ditto will be able to disguise itself as the following Pokemon:

Diglett

Grimer

Snubbull

Corphish

Starly

Roggenrola

Tympole

Litleo

All of these Pokemon have the ability to be Shiny, so you could encounter a Shiny Ditto if you’re lucky!

If you’re unsure how Ditto encounters work, we’ve got a Ditto catching guide that should help you find one.

Pokemon Go Let’s Go event bonuses

The following bonuses will be available to enjoy during the Let’s Go event:

Reduced waiting time for opening the Mystery Box.

2× Candy for transferring Pokémon.

Increased chance of finding XXS and XXL Meltan.

Increased chance of finding Ditto disguised as other Pokémon.

Pokemon Go Let’s Go event wild spawns

The following Pokemon will be spawning more frequently during the Let’s Go event:

Diglett

Grimer

Snubbull

Corphish

Starly

Pansage

Pansear

Panpour

Roggenrola

Tympole

Litleo

Trubbish (rare)

Galarian Stunfisk (rare)

Goomy (rare)

Pokemon Go Let’s Go event Collection Challenge

A themed Collection Challenge will be live during the Let’s Go event, offering an encounter with Meltan and 5,000 XP as rewards for completion.

Seasonal Special Research: An Everyday Hero

A free season-long Special Research story called An Everyday Hero will be available to claim once the Let’s Go event begins.

Another Team Go Rocket takeover begins…

From Saturday, March 25, 2023, at 10AM until Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 8PM, a Team Go Rocket takeover will occur featuring a Special Research story leading to Giovanni and Shadow Regice.

You can also look forward to new lineups for Arlo, Sierra, Cliff, and the Team Go Rocket Grunts, with the following Shadow Pokemon appearing: Alolan Grimer, Phanpy, Treecko, Torchic, and Drifloon.

