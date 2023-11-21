Pokemon Go Master Ball Masterwork Research tasks & rewards

Pokemon Go has published the tasks & rewards for its Masterwork Research quest during the Party Up! event.

Niantic recently introduced Party Play, allowing up to four trainers to play together in the mobile game. However, the feature has not fared well with players, considering how it previously prevented access to Routes.

Now, Pokemon Go has announced Party Up!, an event heavily focused on the cooperative play mode. The festivities will run from November 22, 2023, at 10 AM local time until Monday, November 27, 2023, at 8 PM local time.

If you want to complete the available Masterwork Research quest, keep reading to learn the tasks and rewards.

Pokemon Go Party Up! Masterwork Research Master Ball tasks

The Pokemon Company / Niantic

Thanks to Serebii, you can find all the tasks and rewards for the Masterwork Research below:

Step 1 of 3

Catch 300 Pokemon – 6000 XP

Use 180 Berries to help catch Pokemon – 6000 XP

Catch 60 Pokemon in a single day – 6000 XP

Rewards: 7500 XP

All of the steps for the Masterwork Research have not been revealed at the time of writing. We will update this section once we learn more information.

How to get the Masterwork Research Master Ball quest

Trainers can gain access to the Masterwork Research Master Ball quest by purchasing a ticket from the in-game shop for $7.99 or the equivalent price in your local currency.

Then, you must log in during the event to claim the Masterwork Research quest. You can finish the Masterwork Research anytime, but it will be easier to participate during the event.

