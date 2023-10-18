Pokemon Go Welcome Party Special Research tasks & rewards

Alongside the exciting new Party Play feature, Niantic has also released a new Special Research task for trainers to work through. Here’s everything you need to know about the Welcome Party Special Research tasks & rewards in Pokemon Go

The October 17 update for Pokemon Go saw the arrival of a new social feature, Party Play. This addition enhances cooperative play by letting trainers form parties and explore the world together.

To celebrate the arrival of Party Play, Niantic has released an appropriately themed Welcome Party Special Research that offers plenty of rewards for players to earn.

You’ll need to complete various tasks to earn those rewards so here’s our breakdown of everything you need to do to complete Pokemon Go’s latest Special Research task.

Pokemon Go Welcome Party Special Research tasks

These are all four steps required to complete the Welcome Party Special Research tasks plus the rewards you can earn:

Step 1 of 4

Complete 10 Party Challenges – Chansey encounter

Catch 10 Normal-type Pokemon while in a Party – 2,000 XP

Rewards: 2,000 Stardust, Eevee encounter, Eevee T-Shirt

Step 2 of 4

Complete 30 Party Challenges – Lapras encounter

Catch 15 Water-type Pokemon while in a Party – 3,000 XP

Rewards: 3,000 Stardust, Vaporeon encounter, Vaporeon T-Shirt

Niantic The Welcome Party Special Research was added to Pokemon Go alongside the Party Play feature.

Step 3 of 4

Complete 30 Party Challenges – Alolan Raichu encounter

Catch 15 Electric-type Pokemon while in a Party – 3,000 XP

Rewards: 3,000 Stardust, Jolteon encounter, Jolteon T-Shirt

Step 4 of 4

Complete 30 Party Challenges – Alolan Marowak encounter

Catch 15 Fire-type Pokemon while in a Party – 3,000 XP

Rewards: 3,000 Stardust, Flareon encounter, Flareon T-Shirt

That’s everything you need to know about the Welcome Party Special Research tasks and rewards. Check out our other Pokemon Go coverage below:

