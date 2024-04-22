GamingPokemon

Pokemon Go Rediscover Kanto Special Research tasks & rewards

Cassidy Stephenson
Pokemon Go's Rediscover Kanto eventNiantic /. The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Go’s Rediscover Kanto event is bringing back all the classics. Here’s how to complete its Special Research quest.

From April 22, 2024, to May 9, 2024, Pokemon Go players can revisit the iconic Kanto region. During this event, trainers can search through different biomes to encounter wild spawns like Bulbasaur, Clefairy, and Psyduck.

Rediscover Kanto also marks the debut of Wiglett, the Garden Eel Pokemon from Scarlet & Violet.

If you’re looking to participate in the event’s Special Research, keep reading to learn the tasks and rewards.

How to complete Rediscover Kanto Special Research

Thanks to Leek Duck, the tasks and rewards for the Rediscover Kanto Special Research can be found below:

Step 1 of 5

  • Use 5 Berries to catch Pokemon – Bulbasaur encounter
  • Feed your buddy 5 times – Charmander encounter
  • Catch 20 Pokemon originally discovered in the Kanto regions – Squirtle encounter

Rewards: x5000 XP, x2500 Stardust, x1 Lucky Egg

Step 2 of 5

  • Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokemon – x20 Poke Balls
  • Play with your buddy 3 times – x15 Great Balls
  • Catch 30 Pokemon originally discovered in the Kanto regions – x10 Ultra Balls

Rewards: x5000 XP, x2500 Stardust, x3 Fast TMs

Step 3 of 5

  • Use 15 Berries to help catch Pokemon – x10 Razz Berries
  • Earn 25 hearts with your buddy – x10 Nanab Berries
  • Catch 40 Pokemon originally discovered in the Kanto regions – x10 Pinap Berries

Rewards: x5000 XP, x2500 Stardust, x3 Charged TMs

Step 4 of 5

  • Use 20 Berries to help catch Pokemon – x25 Bulbasaur Candy
  • Earn 4 Candies exploring with your buddy – x25 Charmander Candy
  • Catch 50 Pokemon originally discovered in the Kanto regions – x25 Squirtle Candy

Rewards: x5000 XP, x2500 Stardust, x1 Lure Module

Step 5 of 5

  • Use 151 Berries to help catch Pokemon – x15100 XP
  • Earn 15100 Stardust – x15100 XP
  • Catch 151 Pokemon originally discovered in the Kanto regions – x15100 XP

Rewards: x10000 Stardust, x1 Incubator

That’s everything you need to know about the Rediscover Kanto Special Research quest in Pokemon Go. Take a look at some of our other handy Pokemon Go guides and content below:

Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go | All upcoming Spotlight Hours | How to catch a Ditto | What are Strange Eggs? | Pokemon Go catching tips

Related Topics

Pokemon Go

About The Author

Cassidy Stephenson

Cassidy graduated from Concordia University Chicago in 2021 with a Bachelor's Degree in Media Communication. She's an expert in all things Pokemon, and her favorite games include Pokémon Crystal, Genshin Impact, and Fire Emblem: Three Houses. You can contact her at cassidy.stephenson@dexerto.com.

keep reading
Wiglett debuts in Pokemon Go
Pokemon
How to get Wiglett in Pokemon Go & can it be Shiny?
Cassidy Stephenson
pokemon go cleffa
Pokemon
How to get Cleffa in Pokemon Go & can it be Shiny?
Raissa Jerez
pokemon go clefable header
Pokemon
Pokemon Go Clefable: Best moveset for PvP and Raids
Philip Trahan
Trubbish Pokemon
Pokemon
How to complete Pokemon Go Sustainability Week 2024 Collection Challenges
Cassidy Stephenson
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech