Pokemon Go Rediscover Kanto Special Research tasks & rewards

Pokemon Go’s Rediscover Kanto event is bringing back all the classics. Here’s how to complete its Special Research quest.

From April 22, 2024, to May 9, 2024, Pokemon Go players can revisit the iconic Kanto region. During this event, trainers can search through different biomes to encounter wild spawns like Bulbasaur, Clefairy, and Psyduck.

Rediscover Kanto also marks the debut of Wiglett, the Garden Eel Pokemon from Scarlet & Violet.

If you’re looking to participate in the event’s Special Research, keep reading to learn the tasks and rewards.

How to complete Rediscover Kanto Special Research

Thanks to Leek Duck, the tasks and rewards for the Rediscover Kanto Special Research can be found below:

Step 1 of 5

Use 5 Berries to catch Pokemon – Bulbasaur encounter

Feed your buddy 5 times – Charmander encounter

Catch 20 Pokemon originally discovered in the Kanto regions – Squirtle encounter

Rewards: x5000 XP, x2500 Stardust, x1 Lucky Egg

Step 2 of 5

Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokemon – x20 Poke Balls

Play with your buddy 3 times – x15 Great Balls

Catch 30 Pokemon originally discovered in the Kanto regions – x10 Ultra Balls

Rewards: x5000 XP, x2500 Stardust, x3 Fast TMs

Step 3 of 5

Use 15 Berries to help catch Pokemon – x10 Razz Berries

Earn 25 hearts with your buddy – x10 Nanab Berries

Catch 40 Pokemon originally discovered in the Kanto regions – x10 Pinap Berries

Rewards: x5000 XP, x2500 Stardust, x3 Charged TMs

Step 4 of 5

Use 20 Berries to help catch Pokemon – x25 Bulbasaur Candy

Earn 4 Candies exploring with your buddy – x25 Charmander Candy

Catch 50 Pokemon originally discovered in the Kanto regions – x25 Squirtle Candy

Rewards: x5000 XP, x2500 Stardust, x1 Lure Module

Step 5 of 5

Use 151 Berries to help catch Pokemon – x15100 XP

Earn 15100 Stardust – x15100 XP

Catch 151 Pokemon originally discovered in the Kanto regions – x15100 XP

Rewards: x10000 Stardust, x1 Incubator

That's everything you need to know about the Rediscover Kanto Special Research quest in Pokemon Go.

