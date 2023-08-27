Pokemon Go Fest Global 2023 Sky High Special Research tasks & rewards

Pokemon Go Fest Global 2023 is in full swing and Day 2 brings a Ticket-exclusive Special Research that allows trainers to encounter Mega Rayquza and a non-exclusive task as well. Here’s how to complete both and claim your rewards.

Pokemon Go’s annual Go Fest Global 2023 event is underway and trainers are getting outside and catching a bunch of wild Pokemon.

Go Fest Global 2023 offers trainers the chance to encounter a variety of new Shiny Pokemon, as well as new Legendary Pokemon like Diancie.

Article continues after ad

Day 2 of the Go Fest Global celebration comes with a Special Research, as well as a Ticket-exclusive quest that allows trainers to catch Mega Rayquaza. Here’s everything you need to know about completing both Special Research and the rewards they’ll give.

Article continues after ad

Pokemon Go Fest 2023 Sky High Special Research tasks & rewards

It’s important to note that the Sky High Special Research is available to all trainers who log on during Sunday, August 27, 2023.

Thanks to Serebii, we have the tasks & rewards for the Pokemon Go Fest 2023 Sky High Special Research quest:

Article continues after ad

Step 1 of 2

Spin 3 PokeStops or Gyms – 20 Poke Ball

Catch 3 Pokemon – 3 Nanab Berry

Complete 2 Field Research Tasks – 100 XP

Rewards: 3 Potion, 1 Meteorite, 100 Stardust

Step 2 of 2

Power up Pokemon 5 Times – 3 Revives

Use a Super Effective Charged Attack – 3 Super Potion

Participate in a Raid Battle – 3 Max Revive

Rewards: 1 Silver Pinap Berry, 5 Rayquaza Sticker, 1 Golden Razz Berry

Pokemon Go Fest 2023 Super Sky High Special Research tasks & rewards

It’s important to note that the Super Sky High Special Research quest is only available for Go Fest 2023 Ticket Holders.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Thanks to Serebii, here are the Pokemon Go Fest 2023 Super Sky High Special Research quest:

Step 1 of 5

Explore 1 km – Super Potion x3

Complete 2 Field Research tasks – Poke Ball x23

Visit 10 PokeStops or Gyms – Lucky Egg x2

Rewards: Fast TM x2, Meteorite, Charged TM x2

Step 2 of 5

Earn 3,840 Stardust – Rayquaza Candy x20

Power up 10 Dragon-type Pokemon – Goomy

Power up 10 Flying-type Pokemon – Stardust x384

Rewards: Hyper Potion x3, Premium Battle Pass x2, Revive x3

Article continues after ad

Step 3 of 5

Use 3 supereffective Charged Attacks – Max Revive x3

Battle in 5 raids – Max Potion x3

Win a Mega Raid – Rayquaza Mega Energy x100

Rewards: Golden Razz Berry x2, Rayquaza Mega Energy x100, Silver Pinap Berry x2

Article continues after ad

Step 4 of 5

Catch 10 Water, Electric or Bug-type Pokemon – Kyogre Candy x10

Catch 10 Fire, Grass, or Ground-type Pokemon – Groudon Candy x10

Catch 10 Flying, Psychic, or Dragon-type Pokemon – Rayquaza Candy x10

Rewards: Primal Alpha Energy x100, Primal Omega Energy x100, Rayquaza Mega Energy x200

Step 5 of 5

Power up Pokemon 20 times – Rayquaza Candy x10

Use 10 supereffective Charged Attacks – Rayquaza Candy XL x10

Win 5 raids – Rare Candy x3

Rewards: Elite Fast TM x1, Rare Candy XL x1, Elite Charged TM x1

That’s everything you need to know about the Pokemon Go Fest 2023: Sky High and Super Sky High Special Research quests! While you’re here, take a look at some of our other Pokemon Go guides below:

Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go | Type chart | How to catch Ditto | Best Eeveelutions | Field research rewards and tasks | Promo Codes | How to get Pinap Berries | Spotlight Hour schedule | Current Raid bosses

Article continues after ad