How to get & use a King’s Rock in Pokemon Go

A King’s Rock is one of the many evolutionary items to transform species in Pokemon Go. Here’s how to get one & use it in the mobile application.

Introduced in the Generation 2 games, a King’s Rock evolves Poliwhirl into Politoed and Slowpoke into Slowking when traded. However, Pokemon Go has a slightly different method of transforming these creatures.

Ahead of the Poliwag Community Day on July 30, 2023, trainers are deciding between Poliwrath and Politoed.

If you choose to evolve Poliwhirl into Politoed, here’s how you can acquire a King’s Rock and how to use it.

How to get a King’s Rock in Pokemon Go

There are several ways to obtain a King’s Rock in Pokemon Go. First, you can purchase the item from the in-game shop for 200 coins. Additionally, specific Field Research tasks may offer a King’s Rock as a reward.

Lucky trainers may receive a King’s Rock after defeating a Team Go Rocket Grunt or spinning a Pokestop. Players who spin Pokestops for seven days will be guaranteed an evolutionary item.

During Poliwag Community Day, Timed Research will award King’s Rocks between 2 PM and 10 PM local time.

How to use a King’s Rock in Pokemon Go

To evolve Poliwhirl into Politoed, you’ll need to give your Pokemon 100 Candy and a King’s Rock. On the other hand, Slowpoke requires 50 Candy and a King’s Rock to evolve into Slowking.

That’s everything you need to know about obtaining and using King’s Rocks. Check out our other handy Pokemon Go guides below:

