Pokemon Go announces Roaming Form Gimmighoul release and Scarlet & Violet connectivity

Pokemon Go players will finally be able to catch Roaming Form Gimmighoul following a Pokemon Presents announcement revealing its debut on the mobile app.

Pokemon fans have been catching dozens of new species in the Gen 9 games Scarlet & Violet since their release in November of 2022. When the games were preparing to launch, a teaser appeared in Pokemon Go that indicated one of the new Paldean species would have a unique relationship to the mobile app – similar to Meltan. Now Gimmighoul is finally preparing to debut for players to catch.

Gimmighoul is a unique Ghost-type species that can be found in chests scattered across the Paldea region. When defeated, it drops Gimmighoul coins, which players must amass in order to evolve it into Gholdengo.

In Scarlet & Violet, Gimmighoul is found in its chest form, but in a teaser featuring Professor Willow and Jacq, it was confirmed that Pokemon Go would introduce a Roaming Form for players to find and catch. While little was known about its eventual debut in the mobile game following Scarlet & Violet’s release, players now have new details thanks to the February 2023 Pokemon Presents live stream.

Pokemon Go players can find Roaming Form Gimmighoul

According to the Presents Livestream that aired on The Official Pokemon YouTube Channel, players have to link their Pokemon Go accounts to Pokemon Scarlet & Violet to get Gimmighoul to appear. This is similar to how players received Meltan via connectivity with Let’s Go.

Players will send postcards to Pokemon Scarlet & Violet from the gifts they receive in-game. This will, in turn, allow players to catch Roaming Form Gimmighoul in their Pokemon Go game.

Connectivity between Pokemon Go and Pokemon Scarlet & Violet will launch today, shortly after the Pokemon Presents.

How to get Gholdengo in Pokemon Go

When players catch a Gimmighoul in Pokemon Go, they will also receive a certain number of Gimmighoul Coins. Like in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, if players collect 999 Gimmighoul coins, they will be able to evolve their Gimmighoul into a Gholdengo.

While some may not be surprised at Gimmighoul’s arrival in Pokemon Go, thanks to recent data mines predicting its entrance, the chance to catch it will still be exciting for fans of Scarlet & Violet. It is also likely the start of further Gen 9 species debuts, which could come in future events and gameplay seasons.