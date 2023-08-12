Metal Coats are an evolution item available in Pokemon Go. Here’s how to obtain the resource and what Pokemon it’s useful for.

The mobile application has several evolution items – like King’s Rocks and Sun Stones – that can evolve your Pokemon.

Unfortunately, evolution items can be a little difficult to find, even more so than in the mainline Pokemon games. This is due to the process usually being left up to chance instead of traveling to a specific location.

If you’re looking to evolve Pokemon like Onix and Scyther, keep reading to learn where to find a Metal Coat.

How to get a Metal Coat in Pokemon Go

There are several ways to obtain a Metal Coat in Pokemon Go. Read below to choose your desired method:

Pokestop streak

By completing a seven-day Pokestop streak, you earn an evolution item. However, it’s not guaranteed that a Metal Coat will be the resource you obtain.

Spinning Pokestops

There is a 1% of collecting an evolution item by spinning a Pokestop or Gym. However, just like the streak, you may not obtain the item you’re looking for.

Field Research tasks

Sometimes, completing certain Field Research tasks reward players with a Metal Coat. You should stay updated with the available tasks to find out what Pokemon Go is currently offering.

Gifts

If you’re lucky, you can come across a Metal Coat by opening Gifts from your friends. However, the rare instance is entirely up to chance.

All Pokemon that evolve with Metal Coats

The following Pokemon need a Metal Coat to evolve in Pokemon Go:

Pokemon Requirements Evolution 25x Onix Candy & Metal Coat 50x Scyther Candy & Metal Coat

Fortunately, there are only two creatures in Pokemon Go that need Metal Coats to evolve. However, they also need a certain amount of Candy for the next form.

How to evolve Pokemon with Metal Coats

Follow these steps to evolve your chosen mon:

On the Pokemon Go app, click the Poke Ball icon displayed at the bottom-middle of the screen.

displayed at the bottom-middle of the screen. A menu will open. Select ‘ Pokemon ‘ to open your Pokedex.

‘ to open your Pokedex. Find the creature you’d like to evolve and select it.

On the next window, you’ll see ‘Evolve‘ displayed underneath ‘Power Up‘ if you meet the requirements. Select that.

Now, you know everything about Metal Coats in Pokemon Go. Check out our other handy guides below for more tips & tricks:

