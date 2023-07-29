How to get Poliwrath & Politoed in Pokemon Go & can they be Shiny?

With Poliwag Community Day on the horizon, here’s a breakdown of how trainers can get a Poliwrath or Politoed in Pokemon Go.

Kanto-region Pokemon Poliwhirl can evolve into either a Poliwrath or a Politoed. Poliwrath is powerful Water/Fighting-type Pokemon. Politoed is just a Water-type Pokemon, but one that does have a fair amount of strength in the mobile game.

However, it’s important to note that the evolution requirements for the two are different.

Here’s a look at how to evolve a Poliwhirl into Poliwrath or Politoed in the mobile game.

Contents

The Pokemon Company

How to evolve Poliwhirl into Poliwrath in Pokemon Go

To evolve a Poliwhril into a Poliwrath in Pokemon Go, trainers must feed the former 100 Poliwag Candies.

Candies can be obtained in a number of ways in the mobile game, and options include catching Poliwag, transfers, as well as Buddy walks. We should note, however, that Poliwag will be available in abundance during the Poliwag Community Day event on July 30, 2023.

How to evolve Poliwhirl into Politoed in Pokemon Go

In order to evolve Poliwhirl into Politoed, trainers must use 100 Poliwag Candy and a King’s Rock on the former.

The only difference between the evolutions of Poliwrath and Politoed in Pokemon Go is the requirement for a King’s Rock. Thus, make sure to have one of those items on hand, in order to evolve Poliwhirl into the Frog Pokemon.

Can Poliwrath and Politoed be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

Yes, Shiny versions of Poliwrath and Politoed can be obtained in Pokemon Go.

Trainers may be able to run into a Shiny Poliwag in the wild, and in turn, evolve into a Shiny Poliwrath or Politoed.

That’s what you need to know about Poliwhirl’s evolutions in Pokemon Go. If needed, make sure to check out more of our Go guides.

