How to get Dragon Scales in Pokemon Go to evolve Seadra into Kingdra

Pokémon Go players will need a Dragon Scale to evolve certain breeds in the game. The evolution item could take some time to grind so here’s how to get the rare item to turn Seadra into Kingdra.

To complete your Pokémon collection, you’ll have to acquire evolution items for different species that can’t grow without them. Of course, Pokémon will still need Candy to evolve but the game also requires you to find rare items for special cases.

These evolution items come in different forms but are all earned in the same way that will actually make you visit a few Pokéstops throughout the week.

Drop rates for the item are pretty grim but there’s a way to improve your chances of getting the item.

How to get a Dragon Scale in Pokemon Go

A Dragon Scale can be acquired by spinning Pokéstops. Evolution items like Dragon Scales have a 1% drop rate per spin.

By default, Pokémon Go players have a measly chance of getting Dragon Scales. However, completing a seven-day Pokéstop streak can earn you a random evolution item. This will ensure that you get one of the seven special items a week, giving you considerably better odds than spamming Pokéstops all day.

It’s going to be a long Pokemon Go grind but using a bit of patience and strategy can quickly get you the Dragon Scale your Seadra needs.

How to evolve Seadra into Kingdra in Pokemon Go

To complete the Horsea-family tree, you’ll need to have 100 Candy and a Dragon Scale to evolve Seadra into Kingdra.

Doing so will give your newly-evolved Pokemon an added type of ‘Dragon’ in its new form, alongside its default Water classification.

At the time of writing, a Dragon Scale can only be used on Seadra to evolve them to the final stage of Kingdra, and has no other Pokemon Go uses.