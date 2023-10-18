Pokemon Go Halloween 2023 Part 2 event: Shiny Zorua debut, new costumed Pokemon

Pokemon Go has announced the Halloween 2023 Part 2 event, which features brand-new costumed Pokemon, the debut of Shiny Zorua, and much more. Here’s everything trainers need to know about Part 2 of this spooky event.

Pokemon Go’s Fall celebration events are in full swing, with the conclusion of the Harvest Festival 2023 event and the continuation of the Halloween 2023 Part 1 event.

With the Part 1 event set to end on October 26, 2023, at 10 AM local time, Niantic has already given fans a glimpse at what they can expect for the second half of the event.

Let’s break down everything new coming in the Halloween 2023 Part 2 event, including when it starts, the new Pokemon debuts, wild spawns, and much more.

Contents

The Pokemon Go Halloween 2023 Part 2 event will begin on Thursday, October 26, 2023, at 10 AM local time and will end on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at 8 PM local time.

That means players will have only six days to experience this event.

Pokemon Go Halloween 2023 Part 2 Pokemon debuts

During the Halloween 2023 Part 2 event, trainers can find Shiny Zorua in the wild for the first time ever. Zorua disguises itself as your Buddy Pokemon, so keep your eyes peeled.

Additionally, two new costumed Pokemon will make their debut:

Pikachu wearing a Tricks & Treats costume

Gengar wearing a Tricks & Treats costume

Trainers will also be able to catch costumed Pokemon from past Halloween events.

Pokemon Go Halloween 2023 Part 2 Wild Encounters

Here are the Pokemon that will spawn during the Halloween 2023 Part 2 event:

Pikachu wearing a Tricks & Treats costume*

Vulpix wearing a Spooky Festival costume*

Murkrow*

Misdreavus*

Sableye*

Piplup wearing a Halloween Mischief costume*

Drifloon*

Zorua*

Fennekin

Phantump*

Pumpkaboo wearing a Spooky Festival costume*

Noibat*

Gengar wearing a Tricks & Treats costume*

Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny

Pokemon Go Halloween 2023 Part 2 Field Research task encounters

During the event, you’ll have the chance to complete Field Research tasks to encounter various Pokemon.

Mismagius

Galarian Yamask*

Phantump*

Greavard

Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny

Pokemon Go Halloween 2023 Part 2 Raid spawns

Here are the Pokemon that will hatch from Raid eggs during the event:

One-Star Raids

Gastly*

Misdreavus*

Phantump*

Three-Star Raids

Gengar wearing a Tricks & Treats costume*

Five-Star Raids

Darkrai*

Mega Raids

Mega Bannette*

Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny

Pokemon Go Halloween 2023 Part 2 Timed Research

Two new Timed Research quests will be available from October 19 at 10 AM to October 31 at 8 PM local time.

One event will challenge players with complete tasks to earn encounters with Halloween-themed Pokemon like Zorua, Phantump, and various costumed Pokemon.

The other Part 2 Timed Research quest will be focused on Spiritomb. Trainers can earn a Spiritomb encounter by completing the research tasks listed as part of the event.

Pokemon Go Halloween 2023 Part 2 Event bonuses

The Pokemon Go Halloween 2023 Part 2 event will come with various bonuses for players throughout its duration:

Additional Candy for successfully catching Pokemon with either Nice Throws, Great Throws, or Excellent Throws.

Additional Candy XL for successfully catching Pokemon with either Nice Throws, Great Throws, or Excellent Throws.

Costumed Pokemon have a chance to give additional Candy when caught.

On October 31, costumed Pokemon will have a rare chance to give Rare Candy or Rare Candy XL when caught.

There’s everything you need to know about the Pokemon Go Halloween 2023 Part 2 event! Check out our other handy Pokemon Go guides below:

