Pokemon Go Harvest Festival 2023 event: Smoliv debut, bonuses, more

A new event has arrived in Pokemon Go, bringing players into the Fall season with style. Here’s everything we know about the Pokemon Go Harvest Festival 2023 event including it’s start date, Pokemon debuts, and more.

October is a magical time for Pokemon Go players, with exciting events spanning across the month, from the Ticket of Treats to the recently announced Harvest Festival and thrilling community days to enjoy.

Now, a brand new event will be hitting the popular mobile game, this time centered around the Harvest Festival.

Here’s everything players should know about the Pokemon Go Harvest Festival 2023 event.

The Pokemon Go Harvest Festival 2023 event will begin on Thursday, October 12, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. and will end on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time.

This means players will have only five days to explore the research tasks, enjoy the bonuses, and enjoy the event as a whole.

Pokemon debuts

Three new Pokemon will be coming to the game during the Pokemon Go Harvest Festival 2023 event. They’re all part of the Smoliv evolution line, so you can evolve them into the other Pokemon.

Smoliv

Dolliv

Arboliva

To evolve Smoliv into Arboliva you’ll need 125 Smoliv Candy. 25 for Dolliv and 100 for Arboliva.

Wild Encounters

There are plenty of wild encounters for players to find in this event:

Bellsprout*

Exeggcute*

Sunkern*

Wurmple*

Combee*

Sewaddle

Cottonee*

Petilil*

Red Flower Flabébé (Europe, Middle East, Africa exclusive)

Blue Flower Flabébé (Asia-Pacific exclusive)

Yellow Flower Flabébé (Americas exclusive)

Pumpkaboo*

Bounsweet

Smoliv

Field Research task encounters

Along with the Pokemon debuts, there will be plenty of Pokemon available to grab through the Field Research:

Plant Cloak Burmy*

Sand Cloak Burmy*

Trash Cloak Burmy*

Pumpkaboo*

Smoliv

The only Pokemon that won’t have the chance to be Shiny is Smoliv.

Collection Challenges, Showcases, and Timed Research

Completing the collection challenges for the Harvest Festival will give you some extra XP, Stardust, and Mossy Lure Modules.

Along with the Collection Challenges, you can enter Smoliv, Pumpkaboo, or Gourgeist into PokeStop Showcases.

Then, lastly, you’ll be given event-exclusive paid Timed Research as part of the Ticket of Treats event taking place.

Event bonuses

The Pokemon Go Harvest Festival 2023 event will come with various bonuses for players throughout its duration:

Mossy Lure Modules activated during the event will last for two hours.

Trainers will receive additional Pumpkaboo Candy for catching Pumpkaboo during the event.

Mossy Lure Modules have a higher chance of attracting Pumpkaboo.

There’s everything you need to know about the Pokemon Go Harvest Festival 2023 event! Check out our other handy Pokemon Go guides below:

