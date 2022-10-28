How to get Zorua & Zoroark in Pokemon Go Halloween event

David is US Managing Editor by day, terrible FIFA Pro Clubs striker by night. He plays FIFA, Apex Legends, NBA 2K22, GTA, and more. You can contact him via email: [email protected]

If you’re wondering how to catch Zorua and Zoroark in Pokemon Go Halloween event Part 2, you’ve come to the right place.

The second part of this year’s Halloween event introduces the tricky fox Pokemon, Zorua, and its encounters work differently to many on the mobile game’s Pokedex.

The Gen 5 monster will play tricks on you – fitting for the spooky season – as it creates an illusion in Pokemon Go. It was added to the game on October 28, confirmed by Niantic.

So, let’s take a look at how to catch a Zorua and how it evolves.

How to catch Zorua in Pokemon Go

Niantic Zorua’s Spotlight Hour event was canceled earlier in October.

Zorua is spawning across the Pokemon Go worldwide map during Part 2 of the Halloween event and it is disguised as your Buddy Pokemon in-game.

That means that to catch Zorua, you will catch a complete replica of your Buddy Pokemon, and then afterward it will reveal itself as the dark type you are looking for.

Pokemon Go Zorua catching tips

A tip for this challenge would be to use a Shiny Pokemon – if you have one in your inventory – as your Buddy while hunting down the Zorua.

The chances of finding an ordinary Zorua are higher than a Shiny and definitely greater than finding the exact Shiny Pokemon you choose to buddy up with. This way, you will increase your visibility of a possible Zorua among the hoards of Pokemon you may walk past during the hunt.

It works like this (credit to xxLordSupreme) below:

Once you see the same Shiny, start the encounter and try to catch it!

How to get Zoroark in Pokemon Go

As soon as you have caught a Zorua, you can evolve it into a Zoroark by using 50 Candies in Pokemon Go.

So – there you have it! That’s how you can get yourself a Zorua and its evolved version Zoroark. For more information on the Halloween Part 2 event’s Field Research tasks, check out our comprehensive guide here.