Pokemon Go Halloween 2023 Part 1 event: Greavard debut, bonuses, more

Here’s an overview of the Pokemon Go Halloween 2023 Part 1 event, including encounters, Timed Research, and the debut of two new Pokemon.

Niantic kicked off the fall in the Northern Hemisphere with the Harvest Festival in Pokemon Go, but that won’t be the only event going on in October.

The Pokemon Go Halloween Part 1 event is set to kick off later this month. It’s set to bring increased encounters for several Poison and Ghost-types, plus the debut of two new Pokemon.

Here’s a look at all that will come with the Halloween Part 1 event.

Contents

The Pokemon Company

The Pokemon Go Halloween 2023 Part 1 event will begin on Thursday, October 19, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. and will end on Thursday, October 26, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Players will have only seven days to experience this event.

Pokemon debuts

Two new Pokemon will enter the game during this event.

Greavard

Houndstone

Greavard can evolve into Houndstone with 50 Candy.

Wild Encounters

There are plenty of wild encounters for players to find in this event:

Ekans*

Zubat*

Alolan Meowth*

Gastly*

Haunter

Spinarak*

Misdreavus*

Poochyena*

Shuppet*

Drifloon*

Litwick*

Phanthump*

*indicates Shiny version can be found

Field Research task encounters

Along with the debuts of Greavard and Houndstone, there will be several other Pokemon available to grab through the Field Research:

Misdreavus*

Phanthump*

Shiny versions of both can also be found.

The Pokemon Company

Timed Research & Raids

There will be several Timed Research events that will go live during the Halloween Part 1 event.

There will be a paid Timed Research event that will allow players to claim encounters with Phantump and Alolan Meowth upon the completion of various tasks. The rewards for the paid Research must be claimed by October 31 at 8 PM local time.

Additionally, two other Event-exclusive Timed Research challenges will allow Go players to earn encounters with Greavard and Spirtomb.

As far as Raids are concerned, Guzzlord and Darkrai will be in Five-Star Raids. Guzzlord will be around until October 20 at 10:00 a.m. local time, followed by Darkrai. Mega Gengar and Mega Banette will also be in Mega Raids.

Event bonuses

The Pokemon Go Halloween 2023 Part 1 event will come with various bonuses for players throughout its duration:

Additional Candy for successfully catching Pokemon with either Nice Throws, Great Throws, or Excellent Throws.

Additional Candy XL for successfully catching Pokemon with either Nice Throws, Great Throws, or Excellent Throws.

Trainers Level 31 and above will receive additional Candy XL for hatching Eggs.

2× Candy for hatching Pokémon.

Among other notable happenings, a remix of the Lavender Town theme will play during the Halloween event. And, Munchlax, Riolu, and Galarian Yamask can be found in 7km Eggs.

There’s everything you need to know about the Pokemon Go Halloween 2023 Part 1 event! Check out our other handy Pokemon Go guides below:

