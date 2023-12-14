Pokemon Go Winter Holiday 2023 Part 2 event: Shiny Vanillite, bonuses, more

Pokemon Go Winter Holiday 2023 Part 2 event: Shiny Vanillite, bonuses, moreNiantic
Part 2 of Pokemon Go’s Winter Holiday 2023 event has been revealed, and it brings a new shiny ‘mon along with it. Here’s everything we know about it.
The end of 2023 has arrived, and Niantic is celebrating Winter with a two-part event in Pokemon Go that brings new costumed ‘mon and more into the game.
Winter Holiday 2023 Part 1 begins on December 18, and now the company has revealed what’s coming next.
Here’s everything we know about Winter Holiday Part 2, including dates, times, and more.
Pokemon Go Winter Holiday 2023 Part 2 dates & times
According to the Pokemon Go blog, Winter Holiday Part 2 2023 starts on Monday, December 25, 2023, at 10 am and runs until Sunday, December 31, 2023, at 8 pm Local time.
It will see the debut of Psyduck and Golduck wearing holiday attire, as well as Shiny Vanillite for the first time.
Pokemon Go Winter Holiday 2023 Part 2 Wild Encounters
Here are the Pokemon that will spawn in the wild during the Winter Holiday Part 2 event:
- Pikachu wearing holiday attire*
- Alolan Vulpix*
- Psyduck wearing holiday attire*
- Seel*
- Eevee wearing a holiday hat*
- Swinub*
- Delibird wearing a holiday ribbon*
- Snorunt*
- Spheal*
- Galarian Darumaka*
- Vanillite*
- Cubchoo wearing a holiday ribbon*
- Cryogonal*
- Cetoddle
- Sneasel*
- Piloswine
- Amaura*
Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny
Pokemon Go Winter Holiday 2023 Part 2 Raid Encounters
Here are the Pokemon that will spawn in Raids during Part 2 of Winter Holiday 2023:
One-Star Raids
- Pikachu wearing holiday attire*
- Alolan Vulpix**
- Cubchoo wearing holiday ribbon*
- Crabrawler
- Cetoddle
Three-Star Raids
- Dewgong
- Lapras*
- Delibird wearing a holiday ribbon*
- Glaceon wearing an undersea holiday outfit*
Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny
Pokemon Go Winter Holiday 2023 Part 2 Egg spawns
During the event, these Pokemon will hatch from 2km eggs:
- Psyduck wearing holiday attire*
- Eevee wearing a holiday hat*
- Smoochum*
- Galarian Darumaka*
- Amaura*
Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny
Pokemon Go Winter Holiday 2023 Part 2 Field Research task encounters
- Pikachu wearing holiday attire*
- Alolan Vulpix*
- Psyduck wearing holiday attire*
- Shellder*
- Jynx*
- Lapras*
- Stantler wearing a holiday outfit*
- Spheal wearing a holiday scarf*
- Snover*
- Glaceon wearing an undersea holiday outfit*
- Vanillite*
- Crabrawler
Trainers will also be able to earn Mega Energy for the following:
- Mega Abomasnow
- Mega Glalie
Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny
Pokemon Go Winter Holiday 2023 Part 2 Bonuses & avatar items
During the event, trainers will have access to the following bonuses:
- Increased XP and Stardust from opening gifts
Niantic is also putting new avatar items in the in-game shop. They are:
- Delibird Onesie
- Cetoddle Hat
- Holiday Boots
- Holiday Gloves
- Holiday Sweater with Scarf
That’s all you need to know about the Winter Holiday 2023 event. Check out some of our other guides below:
