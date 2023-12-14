Pokemon Go Winter Holiday 2023 Part 2 event: Shiny Vanillite, bonuses, more

Part 2 of Pokemon Go’s Winter Holiday 2023 event has been revealed, and it brings a new shiny ‘mon along with it. Here’s everything we know about it.

The end of 2023 has arrived, and Niantic is celebrating Winter with a two-part event in Pokemon Go that brings new costumed ‘mon and more into the game.

Winter Holiday 2023 Part 1 begins on December 18, and now the company has revealed what’s coming next.

Here’s everything we know about Winter Holiday Part 2, including dates, times, and more.

Article continues after ad

According to the Pokemon Go blog, Winter Holiday Part 2 2023 starts on Monday, December 25, 2023, at 10 am and runs until Sunday, December 31, 2023, at 8 pm Local time.

Article continues after ad

It will see the debut of Psyduck and Golduck wearing holiday attire, as well as Shiny Vanillite for the first time.

Niantic Get your Pokeballs ready for these encounters.

Pokemon Go Winter Holiday 2023 Part 2 Wild Encounters

Here are the Pokemon that will spawn in the wild during the Winter Holiday Part 2 event:

Pikachu wearing holiday attire*

Alolan Vulpix*

Psyduck wearing holiday attire*

Seel*

Eevee wearing a holiday hat*

Swinub*

Delibird wearing a holiday ribbon*

Snorunt*

Spheal*

Galarian Darumaka*

Vanillite*

Cubchoo wearing a holiday ribbon*

Cryogonal*

Cetoddle

Sneasel*

Piloswine

Amaura*

Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny

Pokemon Go Winter Holiday 2023 Part 2 Raid Encounters

Here are the Pokemon that will spawn in Raids during Part 2 of Winter Holiday 2023:

Article continues after ad

One-Star Raids

Pikachu wearing holiday attire*

Alolan Vulpix**

Cubchoo wearing holiday ribbon*

Crabrawler

Cetoddle

Three-Star Raids

Dewgong

Lapras*

Delibird wearing a holiday ribbon*

Glaceon wearing an undersea holiday outfit*

Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Pokemon Go Winter Holiday 2023 Part 2 Egg spawns

During the event, these Pokemon will hatch from 2km eggs:

Psyduck wearing holiday attire*

Eevee wearing a holiday hat*

Smoochum*

Galarian Darumaka*

Amaura*

Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny

Pokemon Go Winter Holiday 2023 Part 2 Field Research task encounters

Pikachu wearing holiday attire*

Alolan Vulpix*

Psyduck wearing holiday attire*

Shellder*

Jynx*

Lapras*

Stantler wearing a holiday outfit*

Spheal wearing a holiday scarf*

Snover*

Glaceon wearing an undersea holiday outfit*

Vanillite*

Crabrawler

Trainers will also be able to earn Mega Energy for the following:

Mega Abomasnow

Mega Glalie

Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny

Article continues after ad

Pokemon Go Winter Holiday 2023 Part 2 Bonuses & avatar items

During the event, trainers will have access to the following bonuses:

Increased XP and Stardust from opening gifts

Niantic is also putting new avatar items in the in-game shop. They are:

Delibird Onesie

Cetoddle Hat

Holiday Boots

Holiday Gloves

Holiday Sweater with Scarf

That’s all you need to know about the Winter Holiday 2023 event. Check out some of our other guides below:

Article continues after ad

Cutest Pokemon of all time | How to beat Cliff | How to beat Sierra | How to beat Arlo | How to beat Giovanni | Every Cat Pokemon on the Pokedex | Every Dog Pokemon on the Pokedex | How to get Sinnoh Stones | How to get Best Buddy status | Current Raid Bosses | Pokemon Go IV and CP explained | Pokemon Go promo codes